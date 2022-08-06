SEATTLE (AP) — After four hours of dominant pitching, some bad baserunning and slick defense, Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners finally broke through. Torrens singled with one out in the 13th inning to score Eugenio Suárez, and the Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 on Tuesday night in a game dominated by the starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. “That’s one of the best major league games I’ve ever watched. The pitching in this game was unbelievable on both sides,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. The two aces were overpowering into the late innings before turning it over to bullpens that managed to keep the game scoreless deep into the night.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO