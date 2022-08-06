Ivory Coast President Pardons Predecessor Gbagbo to Boost 'Social Cohesion'

Read on www.usnews.com
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
US News and World Report
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
CNBC
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
In race to win, UK Conservatives accused of ignoring crises
LONDON (AP) — As Britain swelters through a roasting summer, and braces for a cold financial reckoning in the fall, calls for the Conservative government to act are getting louder. But the Conservatives are busy choosing a new leader, through a prolonged party election whose priorities often seem remote...
U.K.・
Biden signs bill boosting US chip manufacturing as he kicks off victory lap
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill aimed at boosting American chip manufacturing as he kicked off a victory lap to celebrate a string of wins in Washington.
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
US News and World Report
In First Visit to China, South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks to Reassure Beijing Over U.S. Ties
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea foreign minister Park Jin is set for his first visit to China on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship despite stronger ties with the United States and tensions over Taiwan. Park is scheduled for a three-day stay in...
China's landmark #MeToo case returns to court after setback
A landmark sexual harassment case in China returned to court Wednesday after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country's fledgling #MeToo movement. The country's #MeToo movement has stumbled since 2018, when a wave of women published allegations of sexual harassment against university professors.
Shift in war's front seen as more ships with grain are cleared to leave Ukraine
Analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
US News and World Report
Democrats, Republicans Sponsor Bill to Give Thousands of Afghans Path to Citizenship
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in both houses of U.S. Congress to establish a path to American citizenship for thousands of Afghan evacuees admitted to the United States on temporary immigration status, the sponsors announced on Tuesday. The bill also would expand eligibility for Special Immigration Visas...
US News and World Report
US Official Says Solomon Islands Leader 'Missed Opportunity'
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.
Chad and rebels to sign deal after months of talks
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chad's transitional authorities and rebel groups are expected to sign an agreement in Doha on Monday paving the way to a broader national reconciliation dialogue later this month, the Qatari foreign ministry said.
US News and World Report
Mexican President Says Bayer Interested in Continuing to Invest in Country
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies. "They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez...
US News and World Report
One Killed as Blasts Rock Russia Base in Crimea, Kyiv Not Taking Responsibility
LONDON (Reuters) - One person was killed on Tuesday when a Russian air base near seaside resorts in the annexed Crimean peninsula was rocked by blasts that Moscow said were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of any attack. Witnesses said they had heard at least 12 explosions around...
US News and World Report
FBI Searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home
Federal authorities raided Donald Trump's Florida resort home Monday, the former president revealed in a statement, vastly amping up the legal woes Trump faces as he mulls a third term for the White House. “My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Calls for Tougher International Response After Shelling of Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian "nuclear terror" after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe. During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy called for sanctions to...
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Documents of U.S. Support for Sweden, Finland to Join NATO
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed documents endorsing Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the military alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden signed the U.S. "instrument of ratification" welcoming the two countries, the final step...
