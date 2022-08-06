Read full article on original website
Top 2025 linebacker prospect sets another visit to Florida
Billy Napier is making it a priority to establish a relationship early on in the recruiting process. This mentality seems to be paying dividends with 2025 linebacker prospect Jadon Perlotte set to make another visit to Gainesville this fall. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound rising sophomore is considered to be one of...
Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent
Tigers have embarrassment of riches offensively in 2023 class, still looking to add more
Thirteen-sack freshman season has Armondo Blount, a Gators offeree, on the national radar
Another Power Five program has stepped up to the plate with an offer from Armondo Blount, this time being the University of Florida. Blount, a 2025 EDGE from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, recently camped at UF’s Friday Night Lights and did enough to receive the green light. Prior to the offer, the rising sophomore had been communicating with defensive line assistant, Kareem Reid, who was previously the head coach at Coconut Creek High.
Longhorns DB Target Jordan Matthews Opens Up on Texas Interest Ahead of Commitment
One week ahead of his decision, Louisiana DB Jordan Matthews interest in the Longhorns remains high
Alabama DC Pete Golding Discusses DUI Arrest
“I was wrong, and I’ve got to suffer the consequences for it.”
Talking UCF Quarterbacks Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee
UCF’s Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee are both ready to lead the Knights.
Little League Batter Comforts Opposing Pitcher After He Accidentally Hit Him In The Head
This is just awesome. Touching moment in a Little League World Series regional tournament on Tuesday when a batter comforted an opposing pitcher after the kid accidentally drilled him in the head with a fastball... quote:. The scene all went down in the first inning of the Texas East vs....
The top 1,000 high school football teams in the country...
Acadiana, Brother Martin, Catholic (BR), De La Salle, Destrehan, Karr, Jesuit, John Curtis, Neville, Ponchatoula, Rummel, St. Charles Catholic, University Lab, Warren Easton, Westgate, Zachary. HM (between #301 and #1000): Alexandria, Byrd, Captain Shreve, Carencro, Lafayette Christian, Landry, Lutcher, Madison Prep, Newman, Parkway, Ruston, Scotlandville, Southern Lab, St. Amant, St....
Alabama lands in top two for elite, 2023 Lonestar DL Jordan Renaud
Alabama has been paving its way to a promising future with the 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach has been pushing to land several commitments along the defensive front. One of those players is four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud. The Texas native narrowed his list to two schools on Monday: Oklahoma and Alabama.
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school
On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
The N.C. A&T Aggies are set to face the Georgia Bulldogs on the gridiron in 2030
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and now they have hit a milestone. The North Carolina A&T Aggies have agreed to play the University of Georgia in Athens in the year 2030 in a first ever meeting of the teams. This will be...
