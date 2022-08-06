ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Thirteen-sack freshman season has Armondo Blount, a Gators offeree, on the national radar

Another Power Five program has stepped up to the plate with an offer from Armondo Blount, this time being the University of Florida. Blount, a 2025 EDGE from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, recently camped at UF’s Friday Night Lights and did enough to receive the green light. Prior to the offer, the rising sophomore had been communicating with defensive line assistant, Kareem Reid, who was previously the head coach at Coconut Creek High.
The top 1,000 high school football teams in the country...

Acadiana, Brother Martin, Catholic (BR), De La Salle, Destrehan, Karr, Jesuit, John Curtis, Neville, Ponchatoula, Rummel, St. Charles Catholic, University Lab, Warren Easton, Westgate, Zachary. HM (between #301 and #1000): Alexandria, Byrd, Captain Shreve, Carencro, Lafayette Christian, Landry, Lutcher, Madison Prep, Newman, Parkway, Ruston, Scotlandville, Southern Lab, St. Amant, St....
Alabama lands in top two for elite, 2023 Lonestar DL Jordan Renaud

Alabama has been paving its way to a promising future with the 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach has been pushing to land several commitments along the defensive front. One of those players is four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud. The Texas native narrowed his list to two schools on Monday: Oklahoma and Alabama.
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school

On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
