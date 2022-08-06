Another Power Five program has stepped up to the plate with an offer from Armondo Blount, this time being the University of Florida. Blount, a 2025 EDGE from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, recently camped at UF’s Friday Night Lights and did enough to receive the green light. Prior to the offer, the rising sophomore had been communicating with defensive line assistant, Kareem Reid, who was previously the head coach at Coconut Creek High.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO