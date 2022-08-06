Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
LSUs path to a top 3 class:
LSU with all the leans and big time guys potentially in the fold will have a good chance to land a top 3 class this year. 5* ATH Nyckoles Harbor (9th national) 4-5* CB Javien Toviano (35th national) 4* CB Bravion Rodgers (39th national) 4-5* OL Lance Heard (60th national)
LSU secondary class has potential to be best in country
Currently committed to A&M but rumors of him decommitting are beginning to loom. Same deal as Rogers, love LSU position here. As for the safeties.. LSU could get 2 of the top ten. Currently Texas commit, however lots of LSU players pushing for him to flip. Would be a tough...
Woodlawn's Rickie Collins set to commit; ESPN to broadcast Zachary-Woodlawn game Oct. 6,
Two football commitments with LSU implications are set to take place this week. Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is set to announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mason’s Grill, which is located not far from the school. The announcement comes just more than a week after Collins decommitted from Purdue, a school he committed to last fall.
How difficult is it to raise $10MM for NIL? $100MM?
How about 100,000 die hard Tiger fans giving $100 of their hard earned monies (equivalent to going to 1 game). Would you give $100 if you could have the best talent in America?. Take it a step further and throw away $1,000 for $100MM in NIL money. Hell yeah! Don't...
WWL-TV
Who will be the starting QB for LSU football in 2022?
LSU football reports for fall camp today and the first day of practice starts on Thursday. What position battles will we see play out in the next month?
According to FPI, LSU will be favored in 9 games
Only not favored against bama, Auburn, and aTm. Per AFR. Watching a podcast today, Vegas has Tennessee as -4.5 favorites in Tiger Stadium. But, I believe we should be favored in FPI’s eyes at Auburn. They’re atrocious. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Sep 2015. 9544 posts. Posted...
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent
Tigers have embarrassment of riches offensively in 2023 class, still looking to add more
Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal
Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
Nick Saban weighs in on Eli Ricks' move to Alabama from LSU: 'Sort of a more difficult transition for him'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed several talented players from the transfer portal this offseason. One of those key players is former LSU CB Eli Ricks, who battled injuries in 2021 in Baton Rouge. So, how has the transition to Tuscaloosa been for Ricks? Saban weighed in...
ESPN - Top Headlines Skewed about LSU WR Commit Sampson
This is one of the worst and misleading headlines I've every seen, sounds like a person who wants to play down the Commitment of the #36th Ranked Player in the Nation. Shame on you ESPN to approve of that Headline. "ESPN 300 WR Sampson stays home, picks LSU" Sounds like...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
LSU QB Race Prediction
This is the most talent and depth at QB that we have had at Da LSUS. I am excited to see womb the Coach Brian Kelly chooses to lead us into battle. In terms of arm talent and throwing mechanics, Matt Brennan and Broanny Nuss have the most to offer. Wonker Howard has a piss missile for an arm but we will have to redshirt him. He is the future of Da LSUS. I love what he will bring to the table.
LSU Football Season Tickets for sale 50 yard line
Eye level near or on the 50 yard line 16 rows behind LSU bench. Best seat in the house.
LSU Unranked In Preseason Coaches Poll For First Time Since 2000
The Preseason Coaches Poll was announced on Monday, which did not include LSU. This is the first time the Tigers were left out of the preseason rankings since 2000.
So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's
I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story
Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
2 LSU Season Tickets for Sale South Endzone Section 417
Just looking to get what I paid for them ($980 + $500 tradition fund) $1480 total.
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area
I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
