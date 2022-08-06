ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
tigerdroppings.com

LSUs path to a top 3 class:

LSU with all the leans and big time guys potentially in the fold will have a good chance to land a top 3 class this year. 5* ATH Nyckoles Harbor (9th national) 4-5* CB Javien Toviano (35th national) 4* CB Bravion Rodgers (39th national) 4-5* OL Lance Heard (60th national)
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU secondary class has potential to be best in country

Currently committed to A&M but rumors of him decommitting are beginning to loom. Same deal as Rogers, love LSU position here. As for the safeties.. LSU could get 2 of the top ten. Currently Texas commit, however lots of LSU players pushing for him to flip. Would be a tough...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

How difficult is it to raise $10MM for NIL? $100MM?

How about 100,000 die hard Tiger fans giving $100 of their hard earned monies (equivalent to going to 1 game). Would you give $100 if you could have the best talent in America?. Take it a step further and throw away $1,000 for $100MM in NIL money. Hell yeah! Don't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kelly, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

According to FPI, LSU will be favored in 9 games

Only not favored against bama, Auburn, and aTm. Per AFR. Watching a podcast today, Vegas has Tennessee as -4.5 favorites in Tiger Stadium. But, I believe we should be favored in FPI’s eyes at Auburn. They’re atrocious. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Sep 2015. 9544 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
tigerdroppings.com

ESPN - Top Headlines Skewed about LSU WR Commit Sampson

This is one of the worst and misleading headlines I've every seen, sounds like a person who wants to play down the Commitment of the #36th Ranked Player in the Nation. Shame on you ESPN to approve of that Headline. "ESPN 300 WR Sampson stays home, picks LSU" Sounds like...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tigerdroppings.com

LSU QB Race Prediction

This is the most talent and depth at QB that we have had at Da LSUS. I am excited to see womb the Coach Brian Kelly chooses to lead us into battle. In terms of arm talent and throwing mechanics, Matt Brennan and Broanny Nuss have the most to offer. Wonker Howard has a piss missile for an arm but we will have to redshirt him. He is the future of Da LSUS. I love what he will bring to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's

I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story

Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area

I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy