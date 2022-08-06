ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Casino and Hotel kidnapping defendant sentenced to 14 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man accused of kidnapping was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. According to his guilty plea, in February 2021, Anthony Erik Hebron AKA "Pain", 29, along with co-defendants Darius Young, a/k/a “Mup”, 30, Christopher Young, 27, Lamar Perkins, 28, and Tray Sherman, 27, all of D.C., worked together to kidnap a man from a Maryland casino and hotel.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in relation to a homicide. On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to 1800 block of Good Hope Road, SE for reports of a shooting inside a conference room of a DC Public Library. Officers located 25-year-old Maurica Manyan and despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland Jewish News

White-supremacist graffiti discovered in suburban Washington, DC

Antisemitic graffiti was found spray-painted over the weekend on a fence at a trolley trail in Montgomery County, Md., just outside of the nation’s capital. “Hate has no place in our community,” tweeted State Delegate Ariana Kelly (D-District 16), who posted an image of the graffiti on Sunday. “I have heard from a number of constituents this a.m. about white-nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Multiple charges after felon crashes into Metro Bus in Braddock area

A 27-year-old Washington, D.C. man is being held without bond after allegedly crashing his car into a Metro Bus in the Braddock area and ditching a “ghost gun.”. The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 29 (Friday) in the area of N. Patrick and Montgomery Streets — just a few blocks from the Braddock Road Metro station. No one was injured in the crash.
WASHINGTON, DC

