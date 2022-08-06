Read full article on original website
WJLA
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
Woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge
Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Casino and Hotel kidnapping defendant sentenced to 14 years in prison
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man accused of kidnapping was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. According to his guilty plea, in February 2021, Anthony Erik Hebron AKA "Pain", 29, along with co-defendants Darius Young, a/k/a “Mup”, 30, Christopher Young, 27, Lamar Perkins, 28, and Tray Sherman, 27, all of D.C., worked together to kidnap a man from a Maryland casino and hotel.
WATCH: People with sledgehammer smash cases, steal jewelry from store in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said detectives were trying to find three people who burglarized a jewelry store in July. MCDP released surveillance footage Tuesday that showed the break-in at The Watch Pocket, located at 10113 Colesville Rd. in Silver Spring. Detectives said around 3:40 a.m. […]
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
D.C. Police Search For Rape And Burglary Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is investigating a rape and burglary. This...
Suspect At Large After Fatally Shooting Woman In Upper Marlboro: Police
Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that left one woman dead in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. A man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive E around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, according to Prince George's County police. Both victims...
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in relation to a homicide. On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to 1800 block of Good Hope Road, SE for reports of a shooting inside a conference room of a DC Public Library. Officers located 25-year-old Maurica Manyan and despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.
Woman shot to death, man hurt in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that it was investigating a shooting that took place Monday night. A woman died, and a man was hurt as a result. PGPD said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. E. around 10:15 p.m. When they go […]
Police search for suspect who stole unattended vehicle with girl inside
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who stole a car in Northwest D.C. while a girl was inside. Metropolitan Police Department detectives said in a release that the unarmed kidnapping and vehicle theft happened on August 4 in the unit block of Thomas Circle Northwest.
Man Hit By Car In D.C. Stabs Driver, Both Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An argument that took place in Northeast D.C. ended with one hit...
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
Cleveland Jewish News
White-supremacist graffiti discovered in suburban Washington, DC
Antisemitic graffiti was found spray-painted over the weekend on a fence at a trolley trail in Montgomery County, Md., just outside of the nation’s capital. “Hate has no place in our community,” tweeted State Delegate Ariana Kelly (D-District 16), who posted an image of the graffiti on Sunday. “I have heard from a number of constituents this a.m. about white-nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.”
fox5dc.com
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
alxnow.com
Multiple charges after felon crashes into Metro Bus in Braddock area
A 27-year-old Washington, D.C. man is being held without bond after allegedly crashing his car into a Metro Bus in the Braddock area and ditching a “ghost gun.”. The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 29 (Friday) in the area of N. Patrick and Montgomery Streets — just a few blocks from the Braddock Road Metro station. No one was injured in the crash.
WATCH: Thieves steal catalytic converter in front of home
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:37 a.m., two men appeared at a Congress Drive home with a jack and power tools, lifted a vehicle parked in the homes driveway, and stole the catalytic converter.
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
fox5dc.com
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
