Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
Watch: Cars drive through flooded streets in Commerce City
A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Highway 50 night detour expected this week
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that it will begin paving operations on Highway 50 during the evening hours of August 8th-10th.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Postino opens newest Colorado location
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
Win Awesome Prizes When You Take A Friend Hunting in Colorado
If you're looking to learn an exciting new skill in Colorado, why not try hunting?. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there is a fun new contest with amazing prizes for Coloradans that want to learn or teach someone else to hunt. Let's Get Hunting in...
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
KKTV
Colorado lawmaker representing El Paso County faces a felony charge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado lawmaker is facing a felony charge. Very few details are available on the case against Democratic Senator Pete Lee. In the past, Sen. Lee worked as a State Representative until he was elected to the Senate in 2018 to represent District 11. The...
skyhinews.com
Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis
The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
Westword
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
KRMG
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. (NCD)
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
The State of the Streets: A conversation with Police Chief Pazen
We all know about the State of the Union address our president delivers to Congress every year. Our governor does multiple State of the State speeches around Colorado, and Denver hosts several State of the City events, including one just last Thursday sponsored by the Denver Chamber of Commerce. All...
Gas drops 23 cents; Get a gallon for $2.99 at this station
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped to $4.05 on Monday morning.
KKTV
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
