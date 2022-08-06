Blue Jays' George Springer Placed on 10-Day IL with Elbow Injury

Read on bleacherreport.com
MLB roundup: Rockies pound 22 hits in blowout of Cardinals
Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado
Way-Too-Early MLB Free-Agency Predictions Post-2022 Trade Deadline
The trade deadline has passed, and the race to the MLB postseason is heating up. But there are still some lingering questions about the future of a few of baseball's biggest stars and where they'll play in the future. Last winter, the lockout shook up free agency. Lucky for baseball...
Yankees' Matt Carpenter Discusses His Injured Foot, Reveals When He Expects to Return
New York Yankees utility man Matt Carpenter says he hopes to return this season after suffering a broken left foot in Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. "I don't want to say a number because I just don't know, but I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards a stretch run," Carpenter said, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. "So we'll see. I mean, that's my mindset is that I'll be back."
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT
As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
Reds' Mike Moustakas, Jonathan India Exit vs. Mets with Injuries
The Cincinnati Reds' infield depth continued to be tested Monday night, as both third baseman Mike Moustakas (left calf) and second baseman Jonathan India (right hamstring) exited the team’s contest against the New York Mets after the top of the fourth because of injuries. Nick Senzel moved from center...
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Rise to No. 1, Yankees Drop Out of Top 3
Welcome to the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. With less than two months to go, there are still 17 teams within five games of a postseason spot, thanks in large part to the addition of a third wild card in each league. Meanwhile, a red-hot St. Louis Cardinals...
Padres' Juan Soto: It Was 'Uncomfortable' That $440M Nationals Contract Offer Leaked
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto called his final weeks in Washington "uncomfortable" after the Nationals' $440 million contract extension offer was leaked to the media. "We tried to keep it as private as we can, and this number just came out. ... it was pretty tough," Soto told ESPN. "It was uncomfortable. I was trying to get things private, keep talking and all that kind of stuff, but they just throw that number out there. It feels really uncomfortable. It really shocked me, and it feels really painful."
Zach LaVine Assures Bulls Fans He's Ready for Challenges After Landing $215M Contract
If the Chicago Bulls are going to win a playoff series for the first time since the 2014-15 season, they will need Zach LaVine to live up to expectations as a max-contract player. To hear him tell it, there's nothing to worry about. "People really don't have to worry about...
