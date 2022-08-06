Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
fantasypros.com
Lirim Hajrullahu leads way in Cowboys' kicking race
According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, K Lirim Hajrullahu has consistently been the leading kicker for the Dallas Cowboys in practice. (Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News) Fantasy Impact:. As of Saturday, August 6 when Gehlken's article was posted, former CFL kicker Hajrullahu was easily leading the way...
fantasypros.com
Kareem Hunt returns to practice Monday
Hunt has requested either a trade or a new contract, but the team isn't inclined to give him either for the time being and he has returned to practice. There may still be some tensions, but as long as he is practicing, there shouldn't be much of an issue for fantasy. Hunt likely won't get traded, and he will continue to act as the receiving back behind Nick Chubb for this offense.
fantasypros.com
20 Players to Avoid at ADP From The Most Accurate Fantasy Football Experts (2022)
It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football News: Javonte Williams, Nico Collins, Baker Mayfield, Isiah Pacheco (2022)
Let’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy football. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy football news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsNFL on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros NFL Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and...
fantasypros.com
Taysom Hill (ribs) returns to practice Monday
Hill participated in "walkthrough, individual [drills and] routes on air" but left practice early as planned. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said it was "all part of the ramp-up process" as Hill returns from a rib injury. Allen intends to utilize Hill all over the field at multiple positions, including tight end, wide receiver, and quarterback to maximize his impact and take advantage of mismatches against opposing defenses. Hill will also reportedly be used at times on special teams. Hill's situation is one to monitor as Allen appears to be dedicated to getting the most out of Hill which should lead to a much more fantasy-relevant season, much closer to his 2020 season than he had in 2021 where his QB-only eligibility made him a hard start in anything other than two-QB leagues.
fantasypros.com
Adam Shaheen traded to Texans
The Miami Dolphins have traded TE Adam Shaheen and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) In 55 NFL games with the Dolphins and Bears, the 27-year-old has tallied 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Shaheen's route to playing time is questionable, with Pharoah Brown and Brevin Jordan ahead of him on the depth chart. However, he has the most experience of the three, so he would be worth a flier in deep TE-premium leagues.
fantasypros.com
Pat Fitzmaurice’s Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Draft Rankings (2022)
It’s prime time to prepare for your dynasty rookie draft or dynasty startup draft. Either way, you need to get acquainted with the 2022 NFL Draft class. There is a lot of talent joining the NFL ranks yet again, and our analysts are here to help you prep for your drafts.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR, No. 12 Pick (2022)
It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
fantasypros.com
Nico Collins 'turning heads' for the Texans
Collins has had a lot of chatter this offseason surrounding his expected success this upcoming season. If Collins can put it together in the Texans offense this year he could be a very solid number two option behind Brandin Cooks this year. Collins is probably worth a late-round flyer, with a boost in dynasty formats.
fantasypros.com
Donald Parham Jr. dealing with leg injury
Parham has been having a very impressive off-season so far, and the team hopes that won't be hindered by the leg injury he is dealing with. It doesn't seem to be too serious, but he could end up missing some valuable practice time or preseason games in his recovery. The TE1 battle between Parham and Gerald Everett is something that fantasy managers should continue to keep tabs on.
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston (foot) appears to have avoided serious injury
Saints QB Jameis Winston left Saints practice early Monday with a foot injury, but one source said, "“he’s doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.” (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Winston will almost certainly miss some practice time, but it sounds like...
fantasypros.com
Tim Anderson (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks
Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, and surgery is reportedly still a possibility as well. (Russell Dorsey on Twitter) This injury is a huge blow for Anderson's fantasy owners, as he likely won't return until late September, making him a non-factor for the majority, if not all of the rest of the fantasy season. The shortstop has hit .301 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 79 games this season, as he has struggled to stay on the field.
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs is not actively being shopped for a trade
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels squashed any speculation that the team has been or is currently shopping running back Josh Jacobs according to RaidersNation.com's Vincent Bonsignore. (Vincent Bonsignore on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rumors have been popping up that Las Vegas was trying to move Jacobs via trade but, for now...
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be kept until cut-down day
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are no clear trade partners for QB Jimmy Garoppolo as he continues to rehab his injury. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to keep Garoppolo as long as possible until necessary, even potentially until final cuts at the end of August. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter)
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP, on track for Week 1
Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and has been working his way back from that injury since that time. He has been adamant that he will be ready for Week 1, and this latest move by the Ravens gives an indication he may have been right. Fantasy managers should feel a lot more confident about drafting Dobbins around his ADP with this latest development, and the third-year RB should have the lead role in one of the league's best rushing offenses.
fantasypros.com
6 Wide Receivers Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
fantasypros.com
Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles
According to Ian Rapoport, Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant, who suffered an injury during practice, is feared to have torn his Achilles. He will have tests to confirm, but the All-Pro returner may be out for the season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Grant earned his second consecutive All-Pro...
fantasypros.com
4 Dynasty Trade Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
I have found that accusing a fantasy football manager of having “take lock” is similar to asking a child if he or she is tired or inquiring a woman about when she is expecting her baby to arrive. The result is always a regretful level of backlash. Take lock occurs when a fantasy manager obsesses myopically about a certain player to the point where they eventually fail to acknowledge any flaws that player might have. It isn’t as easy to avoid as one might think.
fantasypros.com
Jason Heyward (knee) done for season, will be released next year
Heyward has one year remaining on his $184 million contract, but there's no need for the Cubs to continue to roster him, even if it means eating the remainder of his salary. Heyward had one season with Chicago with more than 11 home runs and although his defense was exemplary for much of his contract, he had barely hit above the Mendoza line for the past two seasons. A healthy Heyward will catch on somewhere but he's almost certainly not going to make a fantasy impact.
