Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Read on kekbfm.com
Related
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado
Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great
It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
Story Behind ‘Ghost Bike’ Memorial For Grand Junction Bicyclist
If you drive past the intersection of 7th Street and Mesa Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado, you'll spot a white bicycle on the northeast corner. What's the message behind this "ghost bike" memorial?. Cyclist Killed In Accident on August 3, 2022. The memorial is for Grand Junction's Douglas Sorter, a...
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Win Awesome Prizes When You Take A Friend Hunting in Colorado
If you're looking to learn an exciting new skill in Colorado, why not try hunting?. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there is a fun new contest with amazing prizes for Coloradans that want to learn or teach someone else to hunt. Let's Get Hunting in...
RELATED PEOPLE
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
27 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Films That Were Filmed in Colorado
When you think of filming locations for movies, Colorado isn't usually the first place that comes to mind and this is true for the sci-fi and fantasy genres as well. For example, some of the most popular films in the genre like the Lord of the Rings trilogy were largely filmed across the globe in New Zealand, and the Star Wars films were largely filmed in different parts of California.
Fronteras Desk
Tribes along the Colorado River are finally getting their say on water policy
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. Stakeholders along the Colorado River are trying to figure out how to drastically cut their use of water, and fast. In June, the Department of the Interior told states that use the river’s water they had to save...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Postino opens newest Colorado location
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
Colorado Cairns: Is Rock Stacking Destructive or Desirable?
If you've ever hit the Colorado trails, you may have encountered small stacks of rocks balancing on top of each other. Those little piles of rocks are called cairns and they are deliberately placed in these formations. The practice of rock balancing dates back to prehistoric times. As years went...
It's peak produce season in Colorado!: Where to find the best summer staples
(Denver, Colo) It’s showtime for Colorado’s produce, with juicy, sweet Palisade peaches and tender ears of Olathe sweet corn making their cameos on local restaurant menus and in the produce section at your grocery store.
Here's a list of weekend rain totals from eastern Colorado
Pockets of heavy rain hit parts of eastern Colorado over the weekend with some two day totals topping two inches. The following data comes from the CoCoRaHS network of volunteer observers and a few CBS4 Weather Watchers.3.14" - Simla (5.3 miles SSE) 2.67" - Model (5.6 miles E)2.24" - Walsenburg (3.3 miles SW)2.23" - La Junta (17.5 miles S)2.07" - McClave (4 miles W)2.05" - Karval (0.9 miles NNW)2.03" - Broomfield (2.2 miles SE)1.80" - Denver (3.2 miles SSE)1.80" - Kittredge (0.3 miles NW)1.76" - Colorado Springs (14.9 miles N)1.76" - Commerce City (CBS4 Weather Watcher)1.75" - Westcliffe (0.4 miles ESE)1.74"...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0