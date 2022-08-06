ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Notebook: Tulane wideouts turning heads in camp after rough season in 2021

By GUERRY SMITH
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.nola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dutchtown’s Agu makes his commitment

On Monday, Dutchtown senior linebacker Dickson Agu became the latest parish football player to officially commit to a college program. Agu took to Twitter to announce where he’ll be continuing his football career. He chose Tulane as his college destination. Agu released a statement that stated: “First and foremost,...
GEISMAR, LA
NOLA.com

Caitlyn Lefrere named new Slidell High swimming coach

When Caitlyn Lefrere graduated from Slidell High in 2016, she took a break from swimming in college. That hiatus didn’t last long. Lefrere, 23, served as an assistant swim coach for the past two seasons under longtime coach Jimmie Jones, and now, she’ll assume the head coach position this season.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Madisonville All-Star Softball competes in the Dixie Girls Softball World Series

The 10-and-under Madisonville All-Star Softball team won the Louisiana State Championship Tournament held at Coquille Park on July 16-17. The Gators went undefeated in the state tournament and won by combined scores of 45-1. The team advanced to compete in the Dixie Girls Softball World Series in Alexandria as Team Louisiana, where they finished fifth out of 10 teams. The Gators beat Team Alabama by a score of 23-4 and were eliminated by Team North Carolina. Top row from left are Coach Brad Marange, Coach Jalia Marange, Coach Jennifer Borja, Coach Steve Michel and Coach Pat DiGiovanni; middle row from left, Faith Borja, Chloe Compagno, Macie Susor, Grace McAdams, Avery Huguet-Temples, Landry Lips; front row from left, Caroline Michel, Ella DiGiovanni, Oakley Hood, Raegan Rogers, Kinley Welch and Jaleigh Marange.
MADISONVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Maryland State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

New Orleans' first mass monkeypox vaccination event, a $10.5 million water park planned for a zoo in south Mississippi and Louisiana 'noodlers' show how to catch catfish by hand. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. New Orleans' first mass monkeypox vaccination...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.

In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Fritz
myneworleans.com

Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story

This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

'A huge challenge': In rural Louisiana, luring doctors is a tricky task

Four hours into his 12-hour shift in the emergency room of the 25-bed St. James Parish Hospital, Will Freeman had already seen a lot. The 55-year old doctor had discharged a handful of patients and participated in a drill with the nearby Marathon Refinery, which included taking out and testing all of their decontamination equipment. Just after 10 a.m., an ambulance brought in a woman who was in pain. After she was situated in one of the hospital's eight examination rooms, Freeman snapped on a pair of gloves and stepped behind the curtain to being another hour of near constant motion.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebook#American Football#College Football#Green Wave#Mcdonogh#Notre Dame
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
marinelink.com

Turner Tapped as Captain, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police

The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Photo courtesy HPD. The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Turner has served in law enforcement for 26 years and 20 of those working up the ranks in HPD. As Captain, Turner will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of HPD’s Patrol Division, which is critical in HPD’s mission in ensuring the safety and security throughout port property and waterways within the Port’s three-parish jurisdiction of Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Sweat-soaked, beer-fueled Red Dress Run is back, after a two-year COVID breather

What other event so perfectly blends a cardio workout, copious alcohol consumption and androgyny? After skipping two years on account of the coronavirus, the annual Red Dress Run will be back on track Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in the French Quarter. The beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. at the pre-party that takes place in the Crescent Park covered pavilion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
NOLA.com

Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy