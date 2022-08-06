Singapore dengue outbreak: High mosquito population, Circulation of DENV-3 will likely lead to high cases in coming months

Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More
While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC: US infants are falling sick with a life-threatening virus that triggers fever, delirium, seizures, and sepsis
At least one newborn died in June after contracting a dangerous form of parechovirus, and the CDC says it is circulating in "multiple states."
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a statement.
Pregnant People Who Get COVID-19 Late in Pregnancy Are 7x More Likely to Risk Premature Birth
New research out of Tel Aviv, Israel, suggests something medical experts have feared since the early days of the global COVID-19 pandemic: Contracting the novel coronavirus late in pregnancy can seriously increase your risk of a preterm birth. The study — which tracked the outcomes of the pregnancies of more...
Mosquito bites left a woman with a West Nile virus infection that caused facial paralysis and diarrhea for 3 months
A woman in New Jersey experienced partial facial paralysis as a symptom of West Nile virus. She also reported weakness in one arm and diarrhea due to the mosquito-borne illness. Most people infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms, but cases involving the brain can be fatal.
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
outbreaknewstoday.com
China bubonic plague case: Hong Kong officials offer a little more info
In a follow-up on the bubonic plague case reported from Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reports:. The case involves a 45-year-old male patient living in Yinchuan. He worked on a farm in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. He developed symptoms on July 12 and was confirmed to have bubonic plague on July 19. The patient is currently in stable condition.
WebMD
U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again
July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
Medical News Today
Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more
Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
deseret.com
Are BA.5 symptoms similar to ‘meningitis’? This is what doctors are seeing right now
It feels like everyone, including President Joe Biden, has caught the omicron variant. The new COVID-19 subvariant BA.5 quickly became the dominant strain behind nearly 80% of all cases in the United States. Hospitalization numbers saw a 4.3% increase since last week, with the current seven-day average at more than...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022
Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
Comments / 0