ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

8 takeaways from ninth practice at Bears training camp

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r40KP_0h7gmtDh00

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field at Halas Hall for their ninth practice of training camp, which was once again another intense, padded practice.

It was a closed practice on Saturday, but there were plenty of updates from the media in attendance. Despite a short-handed offense, it was a solid day from quarterback Justin Fields. But there were a number of notable injuries both on offense and defense.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, running back Khalil Herbert and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Following Saturday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the ninth day of Bears training camp:

1

The (limited) return of Teven Jenkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUQMt_0h7gmtDh00
AP Photo/David Banks

Saturday brought some good news as Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returned to practice after missing seven straight practices with an undisclosed injury.

Jenkins was limited — and he participated in individual drills only — but head coach Matt Eberflus expects him to get back into the swing things. Jenkins said he expects to see some reps during team drills on Saturday.

Jenkins said his extended absence was “for the betterment of my health. We had to make sure I was 100%.”

Eberflus’ message for Jenkins as he makes his return?

“Go out there and compete,” he said. “Everything is open. Dive in.”

There was a lot more to Jenkins’ press conference, where he addressed a number of topics from his health, reports of his clashing with coaches and trade rumors. We broke it down here:

List

2

WR Byron Pringle dealing with quad injury, no timetable for his return

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bszy_0h7gmtDh00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears were without one of their top wide receivers in Byron Pringle, who’s dealing with a quad injury that will force him to miss some time.

While rookie wideout Velus Jones Jr., also sidelined, is considered day-to-day, Eberflus said Pringle will be out “a little bit longer.” Eberflus said there’s no timetable for Pringle’s return, but he doesn’t expect it to carry over into the regular season.

“I don’t think so,” Eberflus said. “It’s longer than day to day, so that’s all I can say, but no real timetable to return. But we’re hopeful that it’s a good situation for us.”

The receiver room is wide open behind Darnell Mooney, and Pringle has been considered the second option behind him.

3

N'Keal Harry suffered apparent left ankle injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11T31G_0h7gmtDh00
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Already down two of their top wideouts in Pringle and Jones, the Bears suffered another blow at wide receiver when N’Keal Harry went down with an apparent left ankle injury.

Harry was tackled by safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the start of a team period. He had difficulty putting any weight on his leg and was helped to the locker room.

“I don’t know much; I just saw him come down,” Eberflus said. “I saw the play and I don’t really know much from there. We’re obviously going to do the evaluation and then once I get that, we can get it back to you.”

Here’s hoping it’s not as serious as it initially looked to the media in attendance.

4

More shuffling along the offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x22Hu_0h7gmtDh00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line continues to consist of moving parts this summer, and there were some interesting developments on Saturday due to injuries and veterans resting.

The most notable was rookie Braxton Jones, who Eberflus noted is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. With Jones sidelined, it was Shon Coleman getting a look at left tackle in his place.

Veterans Cody Whitehair and Riley Reiff practiced, but they didn’t participated in team drills. Rookie Ja’Tyre Carter, who had been splitting reps with Michael Schofield at right guard, got a look at left guard in Whitehair’s place. Larry Borom, who had been rotating with Reiff at right tackle, was back to taking all of the reps at right tackle.

Sam Mustipher was back taking starting reps at center while Schofield got the workload at right guard.

5

Concerns about wide receiver depth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKp9y_0h7gmtDh00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Wide receiver was one of the most concerning position groups heading into training camp — and that was before the rash of injuries that’s struck the Bears at the position.

The Bears are without three of their top five wideouts with injuries to Pringle (quad, more than day-to-day), Jones (undisclosed, day-to-day) and Harry (ankle, unknown).

That means Fields is essentially working with just two wideouts who should make the roster at this point: Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown. There were already concerns about the receiver group given there are a lot of unknowns outside of Mooney.

Granted, we’re early into training camp and there are still more than five weeks until the start of the regular season, where the hope is those receivers are back and ready to go.

6

Injuries allowing more opportunities for roster bubble players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmtvF_0h7gmtDh00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are dealing with injuries at several positions, including wide receiver and cornerback, that are allowing some roster bubble players opportunities to make an impression.

With Chicago down three of their top five wideouts, it was veteran Tajae Sharpe who took advantage of his opportunities during Saturday’s practice. He caught some tough passes in traffic both in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7.

“When you have a guy step up like that, that’s awesome,” Eberflus said. “That’s what it’s all about, right? Guys go down, guys step up and Tajae did a nice job. We’re excited to have him back. He’s back now and he looks good in the drills, and like you said, made a couple nice plays.”

The Bears are also down three notable cornerbacks in rookie Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, which opened the door for Tavon Young, Lamar Jackson and Greg Stroman Jr. to get more reps.

It’s not ideal — and the hope is those injured players get back sooner rather than later — but it’s a good opportunity for some of these players looking to prove themselves.

7

Bears run game has potential to be great

There’s no doubt that running back is the strength of the Bears offense, which is a good thing considering they’re going to be leaning on them in this run-heavy scheme.

Khalil Herbert, who’s expected to see an expanded role in Year 2, praised the job that the offensive line has been doing in run blocking, and he believes that this group of running backs has the potential to be dangerous.

“We’re going to be tough to stop with the running backs we’ve got,” he said.

Herbert lauded David Montgomery, who he called a great all-around back and the “shiftiest dude I’ve every played with.” Herbert also spoke about rookie Trestan Ebner, who’s been putting on quite a show at camp so far.

“He can catch the ball really well out of the backfield, he’s really explosive,” Herbert said. “I’m excited to see what he can do because he’s a very explosive player.”

8

Attendance report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETNDl_0h7gmtDh00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears have been fairly healthy through the first couple of weeks of training camp, but it’s finally starting to catch up with them. Chicago had a number of notable names sidelined with injuries ranging from minor to more-than-minor.

the offense was missing a number of starters or impact players, including rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and offensive tackle Braxton Jones, who are both considered day-to-day with undisclosed injuries.

The Bears were once again without three notable cornerbacks in rookie Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, who are nursing undisclosed injuries.

As mentioned above, Pringle was sidelined with a quad injury that’s longer than day-to-day while Harry left practice early after suffering a left ankle injury.

Also not practicing: Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, wide receiver Dante Pettis, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, offensive tackle Julién Davenport and linebackers Noah Dawkins and C.J. Avery.

The good news is Jenkins made his return, where he’ll be looking to make a strong impression and earn a starting job. Robert Quinn, who wasn’t at Friday’s practice, had an excused absence and was back out there on Saturday.

List

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage

It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?

David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News

NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘A lot of compete out there;’ Dan Lanning emphasizes controlled aggression after Ducks practice

On Wednesday, the Oregon Ducks will have their first off-day since starting fall practices a little less than a week ago in preparation for the start of the 2022 football season. As such, you could feel a little bit more juice in the air at practice on Tuesday afternoon. While the Ducks were in shells (helmets, shoulder pads, shorts) for the final time this week, the physicality and intensity were ramped up with more contact drills and shoulder popping than we’ve seen in the previous days. After practice came to an end, head coach Dan Lanning talked to media members about what he’s...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy