ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado

Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Celebrities You Might Run Into in Colorado

It's pretty common knowledge that celebrities like Tim Allen, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and the South Park guys are from Colorado, but how many of them still live here? Better yet, is there any chance that you'll run into celebrities like this in Colorado?. The short answer is, yes. In...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
Elbert, CO
City
Leadville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Nebraska State
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

27 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Films That Were Filmed in Colorado

When you think of filming locations for movies, Colorado isn't usually the first place that comes to mind and this is true for the sci-fi and fantasy genres as well. For example, some of the most popular films in the genre like the Lord of the Rings trilogy were largely filmed across the globe in New Zealand, and the Star Wars films were largely filmed in different parts of California.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Brave Enough to Hike Colorado’s Thrilling Devil’s Causeway?

There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Outdoor#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Guide#Mt Elbert
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Scariest Stories In Just Six Words

Is it possible to condense your worst nightmare into six short words? I asked people in Colorado to "Write a scary story in six words." Judging by your replies, it looks as though the Centennial State's biggest fears involve grocery shopping, politics, and our exes. Writing Your Horror Story. Stephen...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado is Stunning

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Recent Flooding Caused Headaches for Many Colorado Drivers

Recently, parts of Colorado have been bombarded by bad weather, and consequently, mother nature has made it difficult for many. This is the time of year in Colorado in which motorists and really all residents need to be mindful of flash flooding. You may have heard of the numerous instances of flash flooding that have impacted Coloradans in the past week or so.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado

Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs

Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Why Are Barn Quilts So Common On Colorado Barns?

Barns can be fun to decorate. Recently we told you what the star decoration on a barn means, but what about those "barn quilts"? The geometric patterns resemble a quilt block you might find on a gifted blanket from grandma. The ones you see on barns are often painted on a piece of wood.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy