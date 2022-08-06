Woof! Coming Up It’s the 17th Annual Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 17th annual Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer is Sunday, Aug. 14 at Encinitas Community Park. Photo courtesy RCSHS.

More than just a few dogs wagging their tails and a handful of booths hocking pet goods, the annual Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer is a blast for all.

The 17th annual event will be on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park, just off Interstate 5 at 425 Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas.

Families and animal lovers throughout Southern California will make the yearly trek for the free family-friendly and pet-friendly day hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the city of Encinitas. It usually attracts more than 10,000 guests and parking is free and there’s no admission fee.

Activities include dog-related vendors and an agility course by Kamp Kanine. Visit “Rescue Row” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., presented by the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, to meet pets available for adoption from animal shelters and pet rescue organizations.

Other activities include dog contests, live music, a libation lounge hosted by The Lost Abbey, food trucks (for people,) treats (for dogs,) and more.

The city of Encinitas “Pet Health Expo” will be on-site providing pet micro-chipping thanks to San Diego Humane Society.

Main Stage Events:

9 a.m. Dog Contest Registration Opens. *Limited entry available!

10 a.m. Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer begins.

10:10 a.m. Blessing of the Dogs.

10:30 a.m. Cutest Puppy contest.

11:00 a.m. Best Looking Big Dog contest.

11:30 a.m. Best Looking Medium Dog contest.

Noon: Dog Says Proclamation by a local official.

12:30 p.m. Best Looking Small Dog contest.

1 p.m. Best Trick contest.

1:30 p.m. Pupologie Best Dressed Dog contest.

2 p.m. Dog and Owner Look-Alike contest.

2:30 p.m. Silver Faces contest for senior dogs.

For more information visit here or www.sdpets.org.