kymkemp.com
Colorful Murals Add Vibrant Addition to Waterfront Scenery
The Caltrans District 1 Facebook page showed off pictures of the new murals underneath the Samoa Bridge along Eureka’s Waterfront. The mural project is part of the Clean California Beautification Project, in collaboration with the Eureka Street Art Festival. Four mural artists completed the unique artwork on the pillars...
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
ucdavis.edu
Firefighters Battle Six Rivers Fire
Five UC Davis firefighters left campus Monday (Aug. 8) to fight a series of wildfires northeast of Eureka sparked by lightning. The UC Davis crew, part of a Yolo County strike team, is battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, which began Friday (Aug. 5) as a dozen blazes on the Six Rivers National Forest.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek
HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘This is Going to Be a Long Battle’: At Community Meeting This Afternoon, Fire Commanders Introduce Themselves to Willow Creek, Tell Citizens to be Ready for the Long Fight
At a community meeting at the Willow Creek Bible Church this afternoon, the command team in charge of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires — currently more than 7,000 acres in size, and still uncontained — introduced itself to the Willow Creek area. About 75 locals were in attendance,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Providence Employees Blast Administrators for Failing to Adequately Respond to Month-Long Payroll Snafu
Hundreds — if not thousands — of caregivers at Providence hospitals throughout Northern California say they have not received adequate pay for the last month due to a widespread error in the hospital’s new payroll system. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) have reported...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Grow to 6,773 Acres, Still Uncontained; Community Meeting This Afternoon
Yesterday as of 6:00pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained. Crews worked overnight in effort stop fire spread. This is a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes
Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Irvin G. Sutro, 1925-2022
Irvin Gerald Sutro took his last breath at 2 am at his home on the morning of May 23 in Bayside, California, age 96. Irvin grew up in Scotia and Rio Dell, dropped out of grammar school during the depression and drove the backroads between Rio Dell and Fortuna to deliver fresh milk. He enlisted in the Army as a Private First Class in November, 1946 and served in the Panama Canal Department. He later drove logging trucks while living in Rio Dell, Arcata and Bayside.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Humboldt OES on the Latest Evacuation Orders and Warnings, Plus Resources for People Displaced or Still in the Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas north, east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. CURRENT SITUATION. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt County Looking to Purchase Two Eureka Properties With a Collective Asking Price of Almost $4M
The local real estate market has been hot lately, and the County of Humboldt wants to invest in some property. At tomorrow’s Board of Supervisors meeting, staff is requesting approval to negotiate terms for the purchase two Eureka office buildings, along with the parcels they sit upon. While the purchase price remains to be finalized — and the deals could conceivably fall through for any variety of reasons — the properties are listed for a combined price of $3,895,000.
lostcoastoutpost.com
ARCATA’S GATEWAY PLAN: Big Meetings Coming! Planning Commission to Consider New Public Engagement Approach Ahead of Big Study Session Later this Month
Mark your calendars, Arcata! There are several important public meetings coming up for the controversial Gateway Area Plan this month, one of which is tonight. Why are these meetings so important, you ask? These conversations are going to set the stage for the big City Council/Planning Commission study session where a lot of significant decisions are going to be made about the Gateway project. If you have concerns about the project, now is the time to tune in and let city staff know before the big meeting on Aug. 23.
kymkemp.com
Rescue Mission’s Plans to Expand Eureka’s Women & Children’s Shelter Grow More Costly and More Urgent as Renovation Moves Ahead
Humboldt County’s winter seasons are especially unforgiving for homeless mothers with children, and readily accessible resources can be hard to come by. Eureka’s Rescue Mission hopes to expand its capacity in the next six months, and eventually nearly triple their capacity with an ambitious remodel project in progress. We spoke with the Executive Director Bryan Hall and were given a tour of the space to get an idea of what is on the horizon. Redwood heartwood planks, thinning copper pipes, century old stairs and walls, as well as a worn out roof are all slated for removal or repair as part of the renovation and remodel project at the Women’s Shelter. And, not a moment too soon.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Six Rivers NF Lists More Fires] Lightning Storm Peppers Northern Humboldt, Multiple Fires Reported
Throughout the early morning hours today (August 5), lightning flashed in northern Humboldt–particularly near Willow Creek and Hoopa. Basho Watson Parks, a member of the Willow Creek Fire Safe Council, has been up since early this morning reporting on the resulting fires on the Willow Creek, CA Bulletin Board on Facebook.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Promise Project Coordinator
Under the general supervision of the Assistant Education Director of the Promise Program, the Klamath Community Coordinator has the responsibility for the development and implementation of the community components of the Promise Neighborhood program. In a team, the Coordinator will establish a system for identification of needs of families and children, implement program activities and outreach to meet these needs, and develop a System of Support for the community member students and their families. The system of support for the community members will be a continuum of support from the cradle to career.
