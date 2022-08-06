ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

kymkemp.com

Colorful Murals Add Vibrant Addition to Waterfront Scenery

The Caltrans District 1 Facebook page showed off pictures of the new murals underneath the Samoa Bridge along Eureka’s Waterfront. The mural project is part of the Clean California Beautification Project, in collaboration with the Eureka Street Art Festival. Four mural artists completed the unique artwork on the pillars...
EUREKA, CA
ucdavis.edu

Firefighters Battle Six Rivers Fire

Five UC Davis firefighters left campus Monday (Aug. 8) to fight a series of wildfires northeast of Eureka sparked by lightning. The UC Davis crew, part of a Yolo County strike team, is battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, which began Friday (Aug. 5) as a dozen blazes on the Six Rivers National Forest.
DAVIS, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp

Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek

HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom

Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘This is Going to Be a Long Battle’: At Community Meeting This Afternoon, Fire Commanders Introduce Themselves to Willow Creek, Tell Citizens to be Ready for the Long Fight

At a community meeting at the Willow Creek Bible Church this afternoon, the command team in charge of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires — currently more than 7,000 acres in size, and still uncontained — introduced itself to the Willow Creek area. About 75 locals were in attendance,...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes

Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Irvin G. Sutro, 1925-2022

Irvin Gerald Sutro took his last breath at 2 am at his home on the morning of May 23 in Bayside, California, age 96. Irvin grew up in Scotia and Rio Dell, dropped out of grammar school during the depression and drove the backroads between Rio Dell and Fortuna to deliver fresh milk. He enlisted in the Army as a Private First Class in November, 1946 and served in the Panama Canal Department. He later drove logging trucks while living in Rio Dell, Arcata and Bayside.
BAYSIDE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Humboldt OES on the Latest Evacuation Orders and Warnings, Plus Resources for People Displaced or Still in the Area

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas north, east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. CURRENT SITUATION. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt County Looking to Purchase Two Eureka Properties With a Collective Asking Price of Almost $4M

The local real estate market has been hot lately, and the County of Humboldt wants to invest in some property. At tomorrow’s Board of Supervisors meeting, staff is requesting approval to negotiate terms for the purchase two Eureka office buildings, along with the parcels they sit upon. While the purchase price remains to be finalized — and the deals could conceivably fall through for any variety of reasons — the properties are listed for a combined price of $3,895,000.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

ARCATA’S GATEWAY PLAN: Big Meetings Coming! Planning Commission to Consider New Public Engagement Approach Ahead of Big Study Session Later this Month

Mark your calendars, Arcata! There are several important public meetings coming up for the controversial Gateway Area Plan this month, one of which is tonight. Why are these meetings so important, you ask? These conversations are going to set the stage for the big City Council/Planning Commission study session where a lot of significant decisions are going to be made about the Gateway project. If you have concerns about the project, now is the time to tune in and let city staff know before the big meeting on Aug. 23.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Rescue Mission’s Plans to Expand Eureka’s Women & Children’s Shelter Grow More Costly and More Urgent as Renovation Moves Ahead

Humboldt County’s winter seasons are especially unforgiving for homeless mothers with children, and readily accessible resources can be hard to come by. Eureka’s Rescue Mission hopes to expand its capacity in the next six months, and eventually nearly triple their capacity with an ambitious remodel project in progress. We spoke with the Executive Director Bryan Hall and were given a tour of the space to get an idea of what is on the horizon. Redwood heartwood planks, thinning copper pipes, century old stairs and walls, as well as a worn out roof are all slated for removal or repair as part of the renovation and remodel project at the Women’s Shelter. And, not a moment too soon.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Promise Project Coordinator

Under the general supervision of the Assistant Education Director of the Promise Program, the Klamath Community Coordinator has the responsibility for the development and implementation of the community components of the Promise Neighborhood program. In a team, the Coordinator will establish a system for identification of needs of families and children, implement program activities and outreach to meet these needs, and develop a System of Support for the community member students and their families. The system of support for the community members will be a continuum of support from the cradle to career.
KLAMATH, CA

