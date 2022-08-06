ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

COVID Activity Remains High in San Diego County, Even as Hospitalizations Decline

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline.

Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by 15 to 374 in the latest state data released Saturday, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by three to 42 and the number of available hospital beds increased by three to 247.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level for COVID-19 three weeks ago and cases continue to trend high. Officials said that high-risk level means COVID is widespread throughout the community and San Diegans should continue taking precautions such as wearing a mask indoors in public, getting vaccinated and boosted and staying home if sick.

“San Diegans should do what they can to slow the spread of COVID- 19,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “If you feel sick, stay home, get tested for COVID-19 and talk to your doctor about treatment options.”

The HHSA reported 1,446 new infections and seven deaths in its most recent data, increasing cumulative counts to 891,394 cases and 5,424 deaths. A total of 9,495 cases were reported in the past week compared to 11,362 infections the previous week.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 56.80 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 36.79 for fully vaccinated people and 111.77 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

More than 3 million or 89.9% of San Diegans age 6 months and older are at least partially vaccinated. Nearly 2.66 million or 79.4% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,424,581 or 58.5% of 2,435,363 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

The HHSA updates data on Monday and Thursday nights.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

County Lifts Water Closure in IB, Warning in Coronado, but Other Advisories Remain

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted water contact notices in the South Bay Sunday. With the action, beachgoers again can head into the water in Imperial Beach and along Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado. The IB shoreline had been closed while the county had issued a warning regarding water quality along the Silver Strand.
