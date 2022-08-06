The Brewers announced that right-hander Jason Alexander has been recalled from Triple-A, with lefty Jake McGee being designated for assignment in a corresponding move. McGee, 36, is a veteran in his 13th MLB season. The Giants signed him to a two-year deal prior to the 2021 campaign, which looked like a masterstroke at the halfway point of the contract. The Giants won 107 games last year, thanks in no small part to McGee. The southpaw threw 59 2/3 innings last year with a 2.72 ERA, 24.3% strikeout rate, 4.2% walk rate and 35.9% ground ball rate, racking up 31 saves and eight holds in the process.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO