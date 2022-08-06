ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wahine are back in action!. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. After a 22-8 finish in 2021 and a second round exit in the NCAA...
Hawaii football season tickets are now up for sale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii opened sales for season tickets for the upcoming 2022 football season under new head coach Timmy Chang. Rainbow Warriors season tickets are available to purchase on their ticketing website or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office — box office is open on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
VIDEO: Mililani’s Rod York, Kini McMillan post-game chat

Coach Rod York is a stickler to the end, but he also has the perspective of a sage. Mililani’s 28-7 win over Saint Louis on Friday ended a six-game losing streak to the dynastic ILH program. Nothing changes, however, in the eyes of the Trojans. Quarterback Kini McMillan says the team goes back to work this week with the same mentality, win or lose. Coach York cautioned about putting too much value on what amounts to a preseason game.
Sunrise News Roundup (August 10, 2022)

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women's volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge.
How to access the Blue Angels air show

How to access the Blue Angels air show
Working from home permanently is the new norm for some Hawaii employees

Working from home permanently is the new norm for some Hawaii employees
After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway

After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
Your Guide to the North Shore Town of Kahuku

When people think of Oʻahu’s golden North Shore, Haleʻiwa is often the town that comes to mind. But those who drive further north will find the small town of Kahuku. Situated on Oʻahu’s northeastern coast, the town of Kahuku lies between Haleʻiwa and Laie.
Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention

Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
