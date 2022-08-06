Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wahine are back in action!. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. After a 22-8 finish in 2021 and a second round exit in the NCAA...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii football season tickets are now up for sale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii opened sales for season tickets for the upcoming 2022 football season under new head coach Timmy Chang. Rainbow Warriors season tickets are available to purchase on their ticketing website or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office — box office is open on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
hawaiiprepworld.com
VIDEO: Mililani’s Rod York, Kini McMillan post-game chat
Coach Rod York is a stickler to the end, but he also has the perspective of a sage. Mililani’s 28-7 win over Saint Louis on Friday ended a six-game losing streak to the dynastic ILH program. Nothing changes, however, in the eyes of the Trojans. Quarterback Kini McMillan says the team goes back to work this week with the same mentality, win or lose. Coach York cautioned about putting too much value on what amounts to a preseason game.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (August 10, 2022)
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to access the Blue Angels air show
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
Hawaii’s baseball teams making splash in youth circuit
A bevy of youth baseball teams from Hawaii have found success in various tournaments this summer.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Working from home permanently is the new norm for some Hawaii employees
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
RELATED PEOPLE
Makua riding a colorful wave at Maalaea on Maui
Don't forget to share your ride with us and we'll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day. Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the "Catch the Energy Swell" tab to upload your photos and video.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
Celebrity Dog Day in Hawaii: Help make Paige feel like a star
While she may be in her golden years, Paige is young at heart and brimming with personality -- and she absolutely loves human affection!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a hiker who died after falling from a cliff on the Waimano Ridge Trail as a tireless, gentle warrior for the aina. Officials have identified the hiker as 61-year-old Nate Yuen. A search had been underway for Yuen, who was last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to the North Shore Town of Kahuku
When people think of Oʻahu’s golden North Shore, Haleʻiwa is often the town that comes to mind. But those who drive further north will find the small town of Kahuku. Situated on Oʻahu’s northeastern coast, the town of Kahuku lies between Haleʻiwa and Laie.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fans flock to the New Kids on The Block return to Hawaii concert featuring TLC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The infamous 90′s groups New Kids on The Block and TLC made their return to Hawaii Friday night with a packed crowd of lively fans who weren’t afraid to sing their hearts out. As they eagerly stood in line outside of the Blaisdell Center to...
WATCH: U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive on Oahu
The Blue Angels arrive on Oahu on Monday, Aug. 8 ahead of the Kaneohe Bay Air Show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
Hawaii will soon be under a ‘Fire Weather Watch’
Hawaii will soon be under a fire weather watch due to a combination of dry fuels, strong gusty trade winds and low relative humidity.
Comments / 0