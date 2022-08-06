Read on www.nbc26.com
Breaking it Down with Brittney - Radiational Fog
RADIATION FOG: We are waking up to visibilites near zero this morning. As thick fog has put us in a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am. Meteorologist Brittney Merlot explains in the video about how this fog forms from clear nights and no winds. Plus, details on how it goes away completely, by late morning.
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch,...
