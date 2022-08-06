ST. AUGUSTINE – Menendez head football coach Matt Potak admitted his reservations about picking only three players to watch for the Falcons this year. “There’s a lot of guys that are going to help us this year,” Potak said. “We’re really well-rounded. We’re relying on all of them. Everybody has gotten better as a team and also leadership wise. They’ve gotten better doing the little things and working a little bit harder each day.” ...

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO