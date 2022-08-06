ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
WHEC TV-10

Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Levine Center surveys residents on the ‘State of Hate’ in Rochester

In the last year, Karen Elam and her colleagues at the Levine Center to End Hate have been surveying people across the nine-county region on discrimination. Elam said what stands out so far is this: Most Black people surveyed (62%) are feeling the brunt of discrimination, and most people surveyed who are not Black (31%) don’t see it here.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
Wayne County, NY
Government
City
Ontario, NY
City
Lyons, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something

The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Service#Education Department#An Education#General Education#The Office Of Sheriff
westsidenewsny.com

Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care

HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
HOLLEY, NY
Daily Messenger

Changes may come to Canandaigua's trash pickup

CANANDAIGUA — For several reasons — including the safety of city workers — Canandaigua City Council is weighing a change in how trash is picked up. Councilmembers on Tuesday night may vote on spending $467,135 to purchase new garbage and recycling toters, as well as a public engagement effort that includes information on the program.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wxxinews.org

New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team

There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHEC TV-10

Forward party emerges as third party in politics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is an emerging third party in American politics and it's called the Forward Party. Its motto is, not right, not left but forward. One of the co-founders lives in Central New York. Blair Walsingham is a third-generation veteran. She joined the air force when she was 17. Two years ago she volunteered on the presidential campaign of Democrat Andrew Yang and decided to run for congress herself in Tennessee. That's when she got a peak behind the scenes of politics.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy