Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
Rochester homecare business erroneously violates labor laws, owes 2 years overtime
TruCare now owes over $228,000 in back pay to employees who worked between 40 and 44 hours and did not receive overtime.
wxxinews.org
Levine Center surveys residents on the ‘State of Hate’ in Rochester
In the last year, Karen Elam and her colleagues at the Levine Center to End Hate have been surveying people across the nine-county region on discrimination. Elam said what stands out so far is this: Most Black people surveyed (62%) are feeling the brunt of discrimination, and most people surveyed who are not Black (31%) don’t see it here.
Engineers, geologists investigate cracks in the ground and foundation of home in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A technical and scientific investigation is underway in a Genesee County community to find out why large cracks are appearing in the ground and the foundation of at least one expert and officials in the town of Pembroke are trying to figure out how this might impact other homes as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westsidenewsny.com
Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care
HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
Changes may come to Canandaigua's trash pickup
CANANDAIGUA — For several reasons — including the safety of city workers — Canandaigua City Council is weighing a change in how trash is picked up. Councilmembers on Tuesday night may vote on spending $467,135 to purchase new garbage and recycling toters, as well as a public engagement effort that includes information on the program.
wxxinews.org
New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team
There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geneva Congressional Candidate to Visit Penn Yan Tuesday
One of the two Republican candidates seeking the party nomination to represent the newly redesigned 24th Congressional District in 2023 will be making a stop in Penn Yan Tuesday. Mario Fratto will be at Keuka Candy Emporium on Main Street starting at 6. Fratto will be holding a town hall...
Images from Demolished Varick Property Dispute Claims It Was Lived In
The war of words, and now pictures, continues within the Cayuga Indian Nation. On its website yesterday, the Cayuga Nation posted Cayuga Nation Police body camera pictures from inside the Varick home demolished last week. The website says the home was vacant in the days leading up to the demolition.
Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia
Some pastors in last week's protest in Batavia received death threats this week and showed up today with face coverings and tape over their license plates.
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
WHEC TV-10
Forward party emerges as third party in politics
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is an emerging third party in American politics and it's called the Forward Party. Its motto is, not right, not left but forward. One of the co-founders lives in Central New York. Blair Walsingham is a third-generation veteran. She joined the air force when she was 17. Two years ago she volunteered on the presidential campaign of Democrat Andrew Yang and decided to run for congress herself in Tennessee. That's when she got a peak behind the scenes of politics.
Comments / 2