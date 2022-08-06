Read full article on original website
Ohio parent charged after over 200 teens partied at his property
OHIO (WTRF)- A man from Jefferson County is facing multiple charges after over 200 teens allegedly partied on his property. Many teens were underage, says Jefferson County officials, and that party grew bigger after word got out over social media. The party was discovered by authorities after they were called to Trinity Medical Center West […]
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
OMAHA (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case said it’s the first time he […]
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Ohio bill aims to reduce incarceration, allow early release to non-violent offenders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If criminal sentencing schemes are altered, a new state bill would allow Ohioans to get out of prison early. Introduced to the Statehouse in late July, the bipartisan-backed House Bill 708, or the Sentencing Fairness and Justice Act, would permit Ohioans behind bars for non-violent offenses to appeal their sentence — […]
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dems lambaste Ohio Gov. for attending ballgame instead of addressing mass shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats are lambasting GOP Governor Mike DeWine after he ignored a mass shooting, and instead opted to attend a baseball game and the state fair. On Sunday, nearly a dozen people were shot in Cincinnati, with the shooter fleeing the area. Instead of going to Cincinnati or issuing a statement about the tragedy, the Governor attended a Clippers game in a VIP box with the owner and then, the state fair. Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, who is challenging DeWine from across the aisle said on Monday that the Governor’s silence is unacceptable.
sunny95.com
Report raises concerns about Ohio’s kids
COLUMBUS – Children’s advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of kids in Ohio. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Ohio 31st out of the 50 states and highlights some troubling trends in how kids in the state are faring in their lives, including a 45% increase in chronic school absenteeism between 2019 and 2021.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Dolly Parton visits Ohio State in support of Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program in Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3A8eNks.
Confusion over DeSantis, Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Lima News
Judge scolds Ohio House Bill 6 defendant for posting witness’s social security card and driver’s license online
COLUMBUS — A federal judge has admonished a former lobbyist accused in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption case for using his website to publish the personal information of a key witness in the case, including unredacted copies of his driver’s license and Social Security card. In a...
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried
Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform. Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wosu.org
Charities laud Columbia Gas in $212 million rate hike case
Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance is a lifeline for tens of thousands of seniors and medically challenged residents. The Columbus-based charity delivers meals and healthcare to people who need help staying in their homes due to age or other issues. Those people are especially vulnerable to inflation and high energy prices.
ocj.com
Grand Champion Steer shatters all Sale of Champions records
I have been attending the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for more than 20 years and auctioneer Johnny Regula has said it every year. He wants $100,000 for the Grand Champion Steer. Going into Sunday, Aug. 7, the record sale for the Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair was $85,000 from 2011. Every year Regula has said it, and every year he has come up short. The 2022 Sale, though, was different.
