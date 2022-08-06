Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Was Frustrated With Ben Simmons After He Didn't Respond And Left Nets Group Chat After Being Asked If He Would Play In Game 4, Says NBA Insider
The Brooklyn Nets are a team that notably disappointed in the playoffs this year, not winning a single game in the first round despite the presence of stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They were however missing Ben Simmons, so perhaps things could have been different were he to have played.
Kevin Durant reportedly told Nets owner to trade him or fire GM Sean Marks, HC Steve Nash
"Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional. The meeting took place a year to the day that Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets and barely over a month after his initial trade request on June 30. He is now entering the first of that extension," Charania wrote. "The Nets have direct knowledge of the reasons behind Durant’s request, sources said, and understand that the 12-time All-Star will continue to be resolute in his stance. Durant is believed to want a change of scenery heading into his 16th season."
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Derrick Rose Once Revealed That He Hates The Attention That Comes With Being An NBA Star: "I Hate Fame. It's Just Not Who I Am."
Derrick Rose has found himself becoming a role player in his last few seasons in the NBA. It's easy to forget that Rose was once MVP of the league, a player touted to become one of the greatest ever. His stint with the Chicago Bulls was epic, and young DRose was as exciting a talent as the league had seen since LeBron James.
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
NBA Fans Roast Old LeBron James Video Where He Claims He Predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game: "LeStradamus"
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were two of the NBA's biggest stars during the 2000s and early 2010s. Kobe is unfortunately no longer with us, but Bron remains one of the biggest names in basketball. Their legacies have often been compared to the other, but throughout their careers, the two had the utmost respect for each other.
The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna
I’ve held out on writing this article for as long as I possibly can, but this probably should have been said weeks ago. The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna. For the entire season, the Big Bear has been the worst offensive player in the lineup, which is the last thing that should be expected out of a designated hitter. Ozuna has one job, and he’s been abysmal at it. On the season, he’s hitting just .215 with a .659 OPS. Ozuna is striking out in nearly a quarter of his at-bats and walking just 6% of the time. All of this has led to him accruing an appalling -1.1 WAR.
Lakers' chances of adding Kyrie Irving reportedly take a huge blow
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to come up empty in their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving. The Lakers saw their hopes of eventually landing Irving take a significant blow. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Irving is happy to see...
Russell Westbrook Openly Throws Shade At The Los Angeles Lakers By Liking A Tweet That Said They Want To Trade Him After Misusing Him
It has been the worst kept secret in the NBA for months that the Los Angeles Lakers want to trade away Russell Westbrook. Acquiring him via trade from the Washington Wizards last year has worked out disastrously for both player and team, so the desire to part ways was understandable.
Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson takes 'full responsibility' for part in training camp brawl
Fights among teammates are common events during NFL training camp practices. However, members of the New York Giants were involved in a unique occurrence Monday when offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed linebacker Cam Brown after Brown had reportedly attempted to pull starting center Jon Feliciano away from a skirmish.
Pelicans reportedly still pursuing trade for disgruntled Nets star Kevin Durant
One NBA team is doing a “never tell me the odds.”. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in trading for crabby Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Winfield notes that the Pelicans have several high-upside youngsters to offer as well as the remaining draft capital that they received from the trading of ex-stars Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.
NBA Informed All Teams That Non-Vaccinated Players Without A Valid Medical Reason Can't Play In Toronto For The 2022-23 Season
The NBA has been battling with the players accepting a vaccine mandate since last season. While coaches and team staff have been made to take the vaccine, the NBA cannot enforce such a rule on the players. As a result, the players are accountable to the cities they play basketball in to be allowed to play.
Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker On The 2022 NBA Finals: "If You Go Back And Watch The Film, Boston Gave The Warriors That Championship.”
It has been weeks now since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, but Celtics Nation is still thinking about the series that cost them the title. After a stunning performance in the second half of the season, the Cs made a run to the Finals before being crushed by the powerful and experienced Golden State Warriors.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Watch: LaVar Ball somehow gets ejected from Drew League game
If there was anybody who was going to get ejected from a pro-am game, of course it had to be LaVar Ball. The notorious Ball family patriarch went viral this weekend for somehow getting ejected from a contest at the Drew League. LaVar served as the head coach of a Big Baller Brand team that participated in the action on Saturday and was thrown out for arguing a referee’s call. Take a look.
