Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
funcheap.com
“Blackhawk Block Party” Mini Jazz Music Fest in the Tenderloin (SF)
A day long mini music festival celebrating the Tenderloin’s storied jazz club. Presented as part of the Tenderloin Museum’s Sound of the Tenderloin live music series. Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers (3:30pm) SF Recovery Theater performing “Night at the Black Hawk” (2:15pm) The...
funcheap.com
African American Quilt Guild of Oakland Quilting Workshop (de Young Museum)
Celebrate the art of Faith Ringgold with the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland by participating in a guided quilting workshop and drop-in family art-making activity. Explore your creativity by making a small fabric “painting” to tell a story or convey an idea or experience that is important to you.
funcheap.com
Multimedia Shadow Play With Manual Cinema (Exploratorium)
Step into the Wattis Studio and create your own form of live cinema in an installation designed by Emmy Award-winning Manual Cinema. Using vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live-feed cameras, multi-channel sound design, and a live music ensemble, Manual Cinema transforms the experience of going to the movies and imbues it with energy, ingenuity, and theatricality. Experiment with some of the same tools Manual Cinema uses in its productions to craft your own immersive multimedia shadow play. Get inspired by the familiar materials you encounter and continue your experiments at home!
funcheap.com
Comedy at Madam Racecar
Enjoy Free Comedy and swanky drinks 2nd Wednesdays 7:30p at Madam Racecar in the deep Mission. Wednesday June 8th at 7:30p Join Mutiny Radio Presents Free Comedy at Madam Racecar! This swanky new bar serves great cocktails and has a full kitchen to make your Wednesday night great with the Bay Area’s Favorite comics to entertain you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
“Puff Puff Laugh” SF’s Cannabis Lounge Comedy Show
Barbary Coast upholds a tradition of “higher” quality in San Francisco. For the first time ever, HellaFunny is taking over SF’s premier cannabis lounge, Barbary Coast, for a night of “Puff Puff Laugh.” That’s right… it’s the only comedy show in San Francisco where you can (legally in California) get high during the show.
funcheap.com
Twang Sunday at Thee Parkside w/Opossum Sun Trail (SF)
All Ages and Free Twang! Sunday with Opossum Sun Trail and Andres Miguel Cervantes. 4-7 pm at Thee Parkside. Andrés Miguel Cervantes is a Mexican-American singer songwriter based in San Francisco and San Diego, California. Influenced by songwriters Leonard Cohen, Townes Van Zandt, Fred Neil, and Vicente Fernadez, Cervantes’s lyrics are distinctly his own, with beautiful, haunting images of landscapes both internal and external—stories of traveling, searching, rambling, and experiencing the impermanence of life and love. Suffused with a dreamlike, mysterious atmosphere, his complex songs are grounded in an honesty and simplicity that make them timeless and deeply relevant.
funcheap.com
SF’s “Noodle Night Fight” Food Fest at Off the Grid (Fort Mason)
FREE Admission (food for purchase) This event is free and open to everyone per usual, but a tasting ticket guarantees you a few extras: SKIP THE LINE to taste each dish, ability to VOTE for the winner, AND you can skip the line at the bar to sip on Singapore Slings.
funcheap.com
SF’s Free Outdoor Summer Comedy Fest (Chase Center)
Get ready for 2022’s second outdoor comedy takeover of Chase Center’s Thrive City w/ SF’s top comics, DJs and giveaways. Friday night laughs are coming (again)! as the team behind the Bay Area’s popular HellaSecret comedy shows comes to Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, to continue 2022 “Live at Thrive City” summer festival for a big comedy show featuring an outdoor beer garden and sets from some of SF’s top comics.
RELATED PEOPLE
funcheap.com
“Dusted and Blue” Pottery Sidewalk Sale w/ 15 Bay Area Artists (SF)
Check out Dusted and Blue’s Pottery Sidewalk Sale with handmade ceramics from more than 15 local Bay Area artists. We’ve created mugs, bowls, plates, jars, platters, bottles, spoon rests and so much more for you to choose from. No ticket is needed, just stop on by. We’ll be set up out front of 1242 Mason Street from 11am-4pm on Saturday, August 13 and can’t wait to see you!
funcheap.com
Wednesday Night Lindy Society w/ Free Dance Lessons (SF)
Wednesday Night Lindy Society w/ Free Dance Lessons (SF) Come join us for a night of swing dancing at the fabulous Decodance bar! We offer a free drop-in lesson from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. with social dancing from 8:00 till 10:30 p.m. Drinks and food are available for purchase at the bar.
funcheap.com
Popular Mexican Coffee Chain Plans SF Cafe
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that a popular Mexican coffee and bakery chain, La Borra del Café, is planning to open a San Francisco shop. The chain has its eyes set in the Castro neighborhood, at 2175 Market Street, in a ground-floor retail space of an apartment complex.
funcheap.com
SF’s Free “Japan Week” Taiko Drumming Workshop (Japantown)
SF’s “Japan Week 2022” Cultural Festival (August 8-14) A cultural festival featuring performances, workshops/demonstrations in San Francisco Japantown. Presented by GenRyu Arts in association with East and West Japan Center Mall. SUNDAY, August 14, 2022 12:00-4:00pm Post and Buchanan Streets, San Francisco Japantown (free) Celebrating Japanese cultural...
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
Would You Pay $6,000 for Cruise of SF Bay & The Delta?
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The most expensive ticket, which includes a stay in the grand suite with a private balcony, costs approximately $11,680.
funcheap.com
Walking Tour: Cypress Lawn
At Cypress Lawn there will be a docent-led trolley excursion around a beautiful arboretum and an outdoor museum of mausoleums and memorials to the famous pioneers of San Francisco and California. Meet at 1363 El Camino Real by the archway. Refreshments to follow the tour. As the trolley is limited to 24, RSVPs are required.
funcheap.com
FREE: Oakland Comedy Night at “Golden State Lounge”
“HellaSecret” Speakeasy Comedy Show & Cocktail Night (Oakland) Get ready for our “HellaSecret” speakeasy comedy show in Oakland. A series of pop-up (and socially distant) live comedy shows at unique spots all across the bay. We’ll take over a venue and you’ll get an email with the secret location.
funcheap.com
Great Highway Park Cleanup
Help us clean up along Great Highway Park. Meet at The Riptide (3639 Taraval St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
Authors: Victoria Chang and Kristin Keane on Exploring Grief
Writers Victoria Chang and Kristin Keane discuss Chang’s most recent, powerful, form-bending collection of work exploring longing, grief and memory, three books released in three years: Obit (2020), Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence and Grief (2021), and The Trees Witness Everything (2022). The Trees Witness Everything Book CoverOBIT...
funcheap.com
“Goodness + Summer Jamz Day Party” at Kapwa Gardens (SoMa)
Celebrate Summer in The City with good music, good people, and good times at GOODNESS SF! Massive Selector’s own Proof is teaming up with Denver-based DJ Low Key to bring you a FREE outdoor party with food, drinks, and our favorite DJs to raise the vibrations and bring folx from all walks of life together under the sun on Saturday, August 13, 12-6p at Kapwa Gardens in San Francisco!
funcheap.com
Wildling Golden Gate Park Cleanup (SF)
We partnered up with Wildling Shoes, a purpose driven minimal shoes company, to host our first Golden Gate Park Cleanup. Our local parks and forests are stewarded by companies & volunteers just like you! We welcome you to an engaging day of shoes on the ground with your friends, raising awareness about litter and plastic pollution.
funcheap.com
Trivia and Game Night Fundraiser at Reeve’s (SF)
Come to Reeve’s bar to play trivia, board games, and support a great cause. This is a fundraiser for the San Francisco Beacon Initiative, a non profit that leads the work of implementing Beacons across 27 public schools in San Francisco. The San Francisco Beacon Initiative coordinates public and private partnerships and funding that enable schools, communities, and families to offer academic, social, and emotional support to their youth as they prepare for lives as successful adults.
Comments / 0