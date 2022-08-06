ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Pakistani Chainsaw: A Love Story’ Free Movie Screening + Q&A (SF)

funcheap.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Auditioned for the ‘Predator’ Film in English and Comanche

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood newcomer Amber Midthunder stunned at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Prey.” “This is from the Sky-Eagle Collection,” she told me about her dress on the arrivals carpet at the Village Regency Theatre in Westwood. “Throughout this whole press tour, it’s been very important to me to incorporate always having an Indigenous designer or jewelry or something like that. So every look that I’ve had, there’s been something Indigenous.” “Prey,” the fifth film in the “Predator” franchise, takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1717. Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Festival: Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ to Open Midnight Madness

  The Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness sidebar will open with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, with Daniel Radcliffe playing the prolific musician behind humorous songs like “Eat It” and “Amish Paradise.”More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Film Festival: Emily Bronte Movie 'Emily' to Open Platform CompetitionHillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Set to Speak at Toronto Film FestivalToronto Film Festival: Tyler Perry, Peter Farrelly, Catherine Hardwicke Films Set for Gala Treatment Eric Appel directs the biopic for The Roku Channel that also stars Evan Rachel Wood and will have a world premiere Sept. 8 at TIFF at the Royal Alexandra Theater. “I couldn’t...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Best Actor Winner Shahab Hosseini to Star in Mitra Tabrizian’s ‘The Far Mountains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Shahab Hosseini, a Cannes best actor winner in 2016 for his layered, complex performance in Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” is attached to star in “The Far Mountains,” from Mitra Tabrizian. A nuanced coming-of-age tale with an allegorical undertow, “The Far Mountains” marks Tabrizian’s follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut feature “Gholam,” also starring Hosseini and selected by The Guardian/Observer’s Mark Kermode as Film of the Week on its release.  “Gholam” was theatrically released in the U.K. and major VOD platforms internationally.  “Gholam” producer Zadoc Nava at London-based Stray Dog Films will be introducing “The...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Of an Age review – this Australian film is a modern queer classic

Cinema might have progressed beyond burying its gays but that doesn’t mean it can’t assign them a fate worse than death – lifelong pining. This is so prevalent in culture that it has its own term: queer yearning, an achey, all-consuming desire in which years of repression spill forth into a crush so forbidden, so unquenchable, that the only way to relieve its pains is by penetrating a peach.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Deadline

Toronto Film Festival Closing-Night Film Is ‘Dalíland’: Where Is Ezra Miller?

Click here to read the full article. The 47th Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday selected the Mary Harron-directed Dalíland as its closing-night movie. The pic stars Ben Kingsley as the older Salvador Dalí and Ezra Miller as the younger Dalí. However, the TIFF press release left Miller’s name off the cast credits. It’s been public knowledge that Miller is in the film. The Flash star this week was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in addition to several other run-ins with the law this year. Deadline learned this morning that Miller has not been cut out of Dalíland. In a 2021 Cannes...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?

While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Chaplin
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis to Close Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival With Spotlight on ‘The Woman King’

Oscar winner Viola Davis will showcase her upcoming film The Woman King at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. The actress is to take place in a conversation about the Sony Pictures/TriStar movie on closing night, Aug. 13, as part of the festival’s signature event, Color of Conversation. During the conversation, Davis and moderator Jazmine Hughes of The New York Times will discuss the film and share clips from the movie.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis' 'The Woman King' to World Premiere at Toronto Film FestivalViola Davis Leads Brave Warriors Into Battle in 'The Woman King' TrailerViola Davis on Her...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Pakistani#Q A#Chainsaw#American
The Independent

New York Film Festival sets lineup for 60th edition

The New York Film Festival will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a robust 32-film main slate and a number of hometown tales, including James Gray's Queens coming-of-age drama “Armageddon Time" and Laura Poitras' documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” about artist Nan Goldin's battle against the Sackler family.Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the annual festival, announced this year's lineup Tuesday. The gala screenings are notably New York-centric, beginning with the previously announced opening night film, from longtime New Yorker and New York Film Festival regular Noah Baumbach. He'll debut his Don DeLillo adaption “White Noise” shortly...
MOVIES
Variety

Elegance Bratton’s ‘The Inspection’ Tapped for New York Film Festival Closing Night

Click here to read the full article. Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection” has been tapped as the closing night selection of the 60th New York Film Festival. The film, a deeply personal drama about Bratton’s experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training, will have its U.S. premiere on Oct. 14 at Alice Tully Hall. It marks Bratton’s narrative debut. He previously directed the documentary “Pier Kids,” a look at homeless queer and transgender youth in New York, and the Viceland series “My House,” which examined underground competitive ballroom dancing. “The Inspection” stars Tony-nominated and Emmy–nominated actor Jeremy Pope as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Polygon

Dan Trachtenberg tells us why Prey is like a sports movie

Thirty-two years ago, 1990’s Predator 2 ended with a tantalizing tease. It confirmed that the eponymous alien seen in 1987’s Predator was just one member of an alien race of ruthless hunters, and it ended with one of those hunters giving the film’s hero a flintlock pistol as a trophy for defeating one of their kind. It was a small but exciting tidbit, strongly implying that Predators have been coming to Earth and hunting humans for a long time — and that all sorts of movies could be born from that premise.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Sets Sundance Award-Winning Doc ‘Descendant’ for October Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Following news that the award-winning documentary “Descendant” will screen as an official selection at the 60th New York Film Festival, Variety can exclusively announce that the film will launch Oct. 21 on Netflix and in select theaters. Directed by Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “Be Here to Love Me: Townes Van Zandt,” “The Great Invisible”), the documentary follows members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States. The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Julie Lerat-Gersant’s Teen Pregnancy Drama ‘Little Ones’ Sells to Italy’s Satine Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s Satine Film has picked up Julie Lerat-Gersant’s Locarno Film Festival title “Little Ones” about teen pregnancy, Variety has learned in Locarno. In the past, the company has also released such titles as “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and Golden Bear winner “There Is No Evil.” “We aim to discover and introduce visionary and courageous cinematographic voices from all over the world,” said Claudia Bedogni, Satine Film’s founder and managing director. “The film struck me with its gentle but secure narration and captivating, emotional performances. It’s one of these rare gems where you feel tremendous...
MOVIES
The Independent

Raymond Briggs death: The Snowman author dies, aged 88

Raymond Briggs, author of The Snowman, has died, aged 88.The author’s publisher Penguin Random House announced the news on Wednesday (10 August).Briggs, who was also an illustrator, cartoonist and graphic novelist, started his career in the 1950s.He was best known for writing The Snowman, whose cartoon adaptation featuring the song “Walking in the Air” by Aled Jones, has become a Christmas classic.Briggs’s other famous works include 1973’s Father Christmas, another children’s Christmas book, Fungus the Bogeyman, and Ug: Boy Genius of the Stone Age.In a statement, Briggs’s family said: “We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Hong Sangsoo’s Film ‘Walk Up’ Acquired By Cinema Guild Ahead Of TIFF 2022 Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Hong Sangsoo’s film Walk Up has been acquired by Cinema Guild, the distributor confirmed today. The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and will also play in competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Cinema Guild will open the film in theaters next year following its release of Hong’s other 2022 title, The Novelist’s Film. “With each new film, Hong Sangsoo continues to find new ways to surprise and delight us,” said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. “We can’t wait to see audiences react to Walk Up, a film...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy