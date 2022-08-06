ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa not in lineup Sunday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Sosa is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 136 plate appearances this season, Sosa has a .192 batting average with a .537 OPS, 18 runs, 9...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani ready to go for Angels in matchup with A's

The Los Angeles Angels hope to build on the momentum of a feel-good series opener when they visit the Oakland Athletics for a rematch Tuesday night. The Angels got a first-inning home run from Luis Rengifo and a combined two-hitter from Jose Suarez and two relievers in opening a three-game set with a 1-0 win Monday night against a team that won two of three in Anaheim last week.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5 on Sunday. The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Reid Detmers Continues To Shine In Clean Win Over Mariners

On June 21 against the Kansas City Royals, Reid Detmers allowed five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings pitched in what wound up being a 12-11 loss for the Los Angeles Angels. Shortly after, Detmers was demoted to Triple-A, and was skipped over in the rotation twice.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Angels Split With Mariners Behind Promising Performances

The Los Angeles Angels put together a valiant effort in their four-game series against the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners. After losing back-to-back home series’ to the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics, the Angels bounced back nicely to draw an even split with the Mariners. Successes came from both sides of...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi resting for Angels Monday

The Los Angeles Angels did not list Max Stassi in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stassi will start Monday's game on the bench while Kurt Suzuki starts at catcher and bats seventh against the A's. Our models project Stassi to make 132 more plate appearances this...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Luis Rengifo's homer lifts Angels over A's 1-0

Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers' duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night. The Angels recorded the win,...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy