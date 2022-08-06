Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa not in lineup Sunday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Sosa is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 136 plate appearances this season, Sosa has a .192 batting average with a .537 OPS, 18 runs, 9...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani ready to go for Angels in matchup with A's
The Los Angeles Angels hope to build on the momentum of a feel-good series opener when they visit the Oakland Athletics for a rematch Tuesday night. The Angels got a first-inning home run from Luis Rengifo and a combined two-hitter from Jose Suarez and two relievers in opening a three-game set with a 1-0 win Monday night against a team that won two of three in Anaheim last week.
Winker hits slam, Mariners drop Angels 6-3; Ohtani shaken up
SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Sunday as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle. Winker’s slam – the second of the season for Seattle and...
FOX Sports
Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5 on Sunday. The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced...
Yardbarker
Reid Detmers Continues To Shine In Clean Win Over Mariners
On June 21 against the Kansas City Royals, Reid Detmers allowed five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings pitched in what wound up being a 12-11 loss for the Los Angeles Angels. Shortly after, Detmers was demoted to Triple-A, and was skipped over in the rotation twice.
Yardbarker
Angels Split With Mariners Behind Promising Performances
The Los Angeles Angels put together a valiant effort in their four-game series against the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners. After losing back-to-back home series’ to the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics, the Angels bounced back nicely to draw an even split with the Mariners. Successes came from both sides of...
numberfire.com
Max Stassi resting for Angels Monday
The Los Angeles Angels did not list Max Stassi in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stassi will start Monday's game on the bench while Kurt Suzuki starts at catcher and bats seventh against the A's. Our models project Stassi to make 132 more plate appearances this...
Yardbarker
Luis Rengifo's homer lifts Angels over A's 1-0
Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers' duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night. The Angels recorded the win,...
