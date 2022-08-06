Police: Man steals excavator, illegally rips up ground at grocery store

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO