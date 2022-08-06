Read on www.iowa.media
SAND TO HOLD NW IOWA TOWN HALLS
IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND WILL HOST SOME TOWN HALL MEETINGS IN NORTHWEST IOWA THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS AS PART OF HIS 100 TOWN HALL TOUR. SAND WILL BE DISCUSSING THE ROLE OF THE STATE AUDITOR, THE PUBLIC INNOVATIONS AND EFFICIENCIES (PIE) PROGRAM, AND RECENT INVESTIGATIONS CONDUCTED BY HIS OFFICE.
Parade Marks 2022 Iowa State Fair Kick Off
The Iowa State Fair Parade, August 10, 2022, at 6:15 p.m., serves as the official kick-off to the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Avid Fairgoers and loyal supporters of the Blue Ribbon Foundation, Denny and Candy Elwell have been selected to lead Iowa’s largest parade through the streets of downtown Des Moines.
Who’s visiting Iowa in the 2022 campaign season?
Hundreds of Iowans wait for a speech from a presidential candidate at the Iowa State Fair in August 2019. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa presidential caucuses are still a long way off, but potential presidential candidates are visiting the state ahead of the Nov. 7 midterm election.
Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens
A Carroll County farmer uses supplemental water to nourish fields on Aug. 8, 2022. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
IOWA STATE FAIR READIES FOR BIG CROWDS
THE 2022 IOWA STATE FAIR STARTS THURSDAY. GARY SLATER, THE FAIR’S C-E-O AND GENERAL MANAGER, SAYS THE ORGANIZATION IS STILL RECOVERING FINANCIALLY FROM THE CANCELLATION OF THE 2020 FAIR DUE TO THE PANDEMIC. THE STATE FAIR LOST 13 MILLION DOLLARS WHEN THE EVENT WAS CANCELLED IN 2020, BUT QUALIFIED...
Iowa State Fair has 53 new foods to try in 2022
Sweet, salty, savory, strange, tasty, on-a-stick, on a plate, in a bowl, there are 53 New Foods at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. With only 22 days until the Fair, you can start planning what foods you will try this year along with all the great contests and entertainment. The...
STURGIS ARRESTS TREND HIGHER AS MOTORCYCLE RALLY BEGINS
THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IS UNDERWAY IN WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA WITH AUTHORITIES REPORTING A SLIGHT INCREASE IN DUI AND DRUG ARRESTS COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO. THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL ALSO SAYS ONE PERSON DIED IN A COLLISION OF TWO MOTORCYCLES JUST BEFORE 11 A.M. SATURDAY ON HIGHWAY 34 NEAR HAYES.
IHSBCA All State Teams
Several area high school baseball players garnered all state recognition from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Hempstead placed two players on the Class 4A 1st team all-state squad, Kellen Strohmeyer and Cole Swartz. Mustang teammate Jonny Muehring was named to the 3rd team. Wahlert Catholic had two first...
