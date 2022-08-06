Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
NBC Miami
Couple Arrested After Allegedly Beating Snorkeler Swimming Near Marathon Home
A Florida Keys couple was arrested this weekend after allegedly attacking and beating a snorkeler following a dispute over how close he was to their home. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and his wife Katia, 61, were arrested Sunday and charged with both aggravated battery and simple battery. The Monroe County...
WSVN-TV
79th St. Bridge reopens in North Bay Village after being temporarily stuck in down position
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has reopened after it malfunctioned and caused a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. It...
Click10.com
Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
WSVN-TV
79th Street Bridge malfunctioning in North Bay Village, drivers advised to seek alternate route
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has malfunctioned and is causing a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Officers will...
WSVN-TV
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run in NE Miami-Dade
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a new clue in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Northeast Miami-Dade. The fatal hit happened on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street on May 23. According to police, they have identified the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian. Surveillance video...
WSVN-TV
Former FBI agent George Piro uses interrogation skills in jiu-jitsu
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A former FBI agent once had the job of collecting valuable information from a dictator but now he trains in martial arts and uses his past skills to help him succeed in his competitions. George Piro, 55, has always had a plan to react in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Police: Relatives, witnesses not cooperating after teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured. Officers arrived to the area of Southwest 171st Street and 107th Avenue around 1:07 a.m. Monday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
Doctor loses multiple homes, given prison time in $38M healthcare fraud case
The U.S. government says the Florida doctor tried to hide his involvement in the fraud scheme by separating himself on paper from his clinic.
WSVN-TV
Early voting locations open in Miami-Dade, Monroe County
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is officially election season in South Florida. 20 polling locations opened Monday morning so people living in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties can voice their choice in Florida’s primary election. It was a slow start as the polls opened in Doral at 7 a.m., but...
Click10.com
Miami residents fearing loose pit bulls following deaths, disappearances of several neighborhood cats
MIAMI – Pet owners in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood say they have been dealing with dangerous dogs the past several weeks. They are estimating between 15 and 20 cats, if not more, have been killed or gone missing. People who live in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood near Northeast 47th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Officials: Several animals rescued from Little Havana apartment fire
MIAMI – Firefighters and police officers saved several animals from a burning apartment building in Little Havana Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Lt. Pete Sanchez, a department spokesperson, said units responded to the complex, located at 711 Beacom Blvd. at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of the two-story building.
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
Over 100 lbs of cocaine washes ashore in South Florida
Border patrol agents are investigating a large amount of cocaine that washed ashore in the Florida Keys.
miamitimesonline.com
Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan
At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
Sargassum seaweed takes over Miami Beach
Beachgoers have been reporting mounds of seaweed washing up on the shore of South Florida beaches.
WSVN-TV
Miami mayor suggests putting plan to build tiny houses for homeless in Virginia Key on hold
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is recommending that a plan for a homeless camp made of tiny homes in the northern part of Virginia Key be put on hold. Pausing the plan would require a vote from city commissioners. Meanwhile, city leaders are asking for more...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Democratic gubernatorial candidate
MIAMI (WSVN) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has gotten a show of support in South Florida from Miami-Dade County’s mayor. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came out to support Crist in the Democratic primaries. She officially announced her endorsement for U.S. Representative Crist at a...
Click10.com
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
Comments / 0