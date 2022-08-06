ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Key Largo, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Key Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitian#U S Border Patrol#Smuggling#Inflatable Boats#Coast Guard#Fire Rescue#Ocean Reef Club#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Early voting locations open in Miami-Dade, Monroe County

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is officially election season in South Florida. 20 polling locations opened Monday morning so people living in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties can voice their choice in Florida’s primary election. It was a slow start as the polls opened in Doral at 7 a.m., but...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Click10.com

Officials: Several animals rescued from Little Havana apartment fire

MIAMI – Firefighters and police officers saved several animals from a burning apartment building in Little Havana Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Lt. Pete Sanchez, a department spokesperson, said units responded to the complex, located at 711 Beacom Blvd. at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of the two-story building.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan

At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy