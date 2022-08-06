ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break

With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch

Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone

Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
What's new this year for school lunches?

In the past, school cafeterias might have served as a source for more punchlines than nutrition. But lunch is a more dynamic and, these days, healthy part of students' lives than many people realize. Some of its importance is obvious. "You really don't need to do a study showing that...
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers

Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch.   […]
The most recent efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems

States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation’s teacher shortage by promoting strategies that “remove or relax barriers to entry” to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if they have taken approved college courses. New Mexico is replacing subject skills tests with a portfolio to demonstrate teaching competency. Similarly, Oklahoma eliminated the Oklahoma General Education Test as a certification requirement. Missouri no longer looks at a prospective teacher’s overall grades – just the ones earned in select courses required to become a...
Educators’ Poor Morale Matters, Even If They Don’t Quit. Here’s Why

Schools have been trying to return to normal after three years of closures, disruption and setbacks, so it’s no surprise that the pandemic has taken a toll on educators’ morale. Yet, thus far, public school educators nationally have not left their jobs at notably higher rates than before the pandemic began. Even so, poor morale […]
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults

Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
