Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break
With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
Daily Beast
Teachers Who Survived Uvalde Massacre Forced to Ask for Help to Buy School Supplies
One teacher climbed out a window to escape the gunman. Another is still nursing bullet wounds. Many of them have since been told they’d find it too disturbing to even go back inside to fetch their belongings. But after surviving the horrific mass shooting in May that killed 21...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch
Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
psychologytoday.com
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
Nevada faces teacher and staff shortage of 3,000 ahead of new school year
As students gear up for the start of the new school year, Nevada is still scrambling to fill thousands of teacher and staff positions.
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
Teacher shortages straining school districts nationwide
This fall will mark the third year that students have returned to the classroom after COVID-19 flipped the world on its head. However, across the nation, school districts are struggling to find the most important commodity, teachers.
What's new this year for school lunches?
In the past, school cafeterias might have served as a source for more punchlines than nutrition. But lunch is a more dynamic and, these days, healthy part of students' lives than many people realize. Some of its importance is obvious. "You really don't need to do a study showing that...
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
The most recent efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation’s teacher shortage by promoting strategies that “remove or relax barriers to entry” to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if they have taken approved college courses. New Mexico is replacing subject skills tests with a portfolio to demonstrate teaching competency. Similarly, Oklahoma eliminated the Oklahoma General Education Test as a certification requirement. Missouri no longer looks at a prospective teacher’s overall grades – just the ones earned in select courses required to become a...
The 'Missing Middle': How To Feed America's Neglected Kids At School
Vermont state Sen. Brian Campion shares the upsetting testimonials that prompted his state to pass a bill that feeds kids and develops the local economy, too.
Educators’ Poor Morale Matters, Even If They Don’t Quit. Here’s Why
Schools have been trying to return to normal after three years of closures, disruption and setbacks, so it’s no surprise that the pandemic has taken a toll on educators’ morale. Yet, thus far, public school educators nationally have not left their jobs at notably higher rates than before the pandemic began. Even so, poor morale […]
Teacher vacancies have increased 70% from 2019
Over the last two years, more than half a million teachers and school staff have walked off the job and left the field. Now, the mass exodus has created shortages that are being felt as the school year inches closer.
BBC
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
