Milan, TN

WBBJ

Bolivar woman dead in overnight shooting; boyfriend confesses

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman is dead after allegedly being shot by her boyfriend. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to 211 East Jefferson Street after a report of a shooting. A news release states that when they arrived,...
BOLIVAR, TN
WBBJ

Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
BOLIVAR, TN
WBBJ

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
WBBJ

State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire

ON SATURDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8 A.M., A STRUCTURE FIRE WAS REPORTED AT A RESTAURANT AT THE 8000 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 189 IN THE COOLEY’S CORNER COMMUNITY. CENTRAL, UNDERWOOD, OAKLAND, AND WATERLOO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE. DEPUTIES AND INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. FURTHER INVESTIGATION REVEALED THE FIRE TO HAVE BEEN DELIBERATELY SET AFTER SOMEONE COMMITTED THE OFFENSES OF BURGLARY AND THEFT OF PROPERTY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE BURGLARY, THEFT, AND SUBSEQUENT ARSON OF THE RESTAURANT, PLEASE CONTACT INVESTIGATOR MATT BURBANK AT (256) 760-5772. CALLERS CAN CHOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Man indicted, arrested around 10 years after death of Dyer County woman

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Dyer County man has been indicted and arrested in connection to the 2011 death of Karen Swift. Karen Swift was allegedly last seen alive by her husband, David Swift, after she came home from a Halloween party. She was reported missing on Oct. 30, 2011, and her body was later found on Dec. 10, 2011.
DYER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
TRENTON, TN
KFVS12

Police chase leads to arrest, drug charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A police chase just before 1 a.m. on Monday, August 8 in Graves County led to the arrest of a Mayfield man. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver did not stop.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, KY

