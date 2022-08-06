Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Bolivar woman dead in overnight shooting; boyfriend confesses
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman is dead after allegedly being shot by her boyfriend. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to 211 East Jefferson Street after a report of a shooting. A news release states that when they arrived,...
WBBJ
Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
Parents of toddler found wandering South Fulton streets located
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The parents of a toddler found walking alone on the streets of South Fulton have been located. Police say they found the girl, who is likely between three and four years old, wandering around Rochelle Way, which is in a residential area of the City of South Fulton, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire
ON SATURDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8 A.M., A STRUCTURE FIRE WAS REPORTED AT A RESTAURANT AT THE 8000 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 189 IN THE COOLEY’S CORNER COMMUNITY. CENTRAL, UNDERWOOD, OAKLAND, AND WATERLOO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE. DEPUTIES AND INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. FURTHER INVESTIGATION REVEALED THE FIRE TO HAVE BEEN DELIBERATELY SET AFTER SOMEONE COMMITTED THE OFFENSES OF BURGLARY AND THEFT OF PROPERTY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE BURGLARY, THEFT, AND SUBSEQUENT ARSON OF THE RESTAURANT, PLEASE CONTACT INVESTIGATOR MATT BURBANK AT (256) 760-5772. CALLERS CAN CHOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
Husband arrested in 2011 cold case murder of Dyersburg woman Karen Swift
DYERSBURG, Tenn — A man was arrested Monday on charges of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the 2011 cold case of Dyersburg woman Karen Swift's murder. Members of the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted former Dyer County resident David Swift, Karen's former husband, on the charge, and he was arrested Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.
‘I was sending an S.O.S.’: Man allegedly starts fire in Madison church during burglary
A man has been charged after police responded to a burglary at a church in Madison to find 'thick, black smoke" coming from the inside.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man faces multiple charges after stealing SUV, vehicle's owner charged with disorderly conduct
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man is charged with disorderly conduct after investigators say he got on a motorcycle and chased a man who stole an SUV from him. When the chase ended in Carlisle County, authorities say the owner of the SUV got into a physical struggle with the sheriff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bodies of missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River
The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.
WBBJ
Man indicted, arrested around 10 years after death of Dyer County woman
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Dyer County man has been indicted and arrested in connection to the 2011 death of Karen Swift. Karen Swift was allegedly last seen alive by her husband, David Swift, after she came home from a Halloween party. She was reported missing on Oct. 30, 2011, and her body was later found on Dec. 10, 2011.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Assist Tennessee Highway Patrol After Suspect Flees The Scene
Union City police were called to assist with a subject who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police reports said officers were called for back-up, after the individual ran from a traffic stop. After the stop and pursuit, police later received a call from 21 year old Joel Paul Curl,...
Kait 8
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted former Dyer County resident David Swift on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, the late Karen Swift. The indictment comes more than a decade after Karen Swift’s slain body was found...
WBBJ
Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
KFVS12
Police chase leads to arrest, drug charges
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A police chase just before 1 a.m. on Monday, August 8 in Graves County led to the arrest of a Mayfield man. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver did not stop.
kbsi23.com
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
Three dead after boating incident on the Tennessee River
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a fatal boating incident on Saturday, August 6. Two of the three occupants had been missing. They have since been found.
Comments / 2