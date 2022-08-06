Read full article on original website
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
outerbanksvoice.com
Public invited to provide input on proposed boating safety zone
From Aug. 18-Sept. 1, 2022, Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) invites public input on a proposal to establish a Motts Creek No Wake Zone, which would encompass the U.S. Coast Guard’s Station Oregon Inlet and the Seashore’s marina, boat ramps and kayak launch near Oregon Inlet. A public...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bystanders and first responders come to rescue of man in Salvo
In the northern villages on Hatteras Island, Chicamacomico Banks volunteers were called out twice in the space of an hour on Monday, August 8, 2022. Quick action from bystanders and first responders – along with their training and equipment – revived a man. The two events unfolded starting...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
Fire department rescues horse from ditch in Chesapeake
The horse, named Patches, strayed away last night and was found by its owner in a ditch off Number 10 Lane in southern Chesapeake.
obxtoday.com
Evans Building demolition set to begin this week in Manteo
According to a Sunday evening update from the Town of Manteo, East Coast Demolition will be delivering machinery to the former Evans Building located at 100 Old Tom Avenue for the purposes of demolishing the building on Monday, August 8th. For those not familiar with the building, it is located...
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Blu, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
Our Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Blu! Blu has just finished recovering from surgery and is ready to come home with you today! He is super cuddly, likes to play with pine cones, and has the biggest smile! Watch this video to learn more about Blu. Adoption...
One person hospitalized, 23 displaced following Elizabeth City apartment fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One person was hurt and nearly two dozen others were displaced following a fire at an Elizabeth City apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the call about the fire came in at 2:45 a.m. from the Emerald Lake Apartments, which are on the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle in the Old Oak section of Elizabeth City.
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH Board votes against rezoning Baum Tract
Move effectively stops possible housing development. During its August 8 meeting, the Kill Devil Hills Commissioners voted 4-1 against rezoning the town-owned 44-acre Baum Tract – home to the popular Casey R. Logan Disc Golf Course – from its current permitted government/recreational use to a high-density multifamily use. Mayor Ben Sproul cast the dissenting vote.
Police: Man brandished pistol at firefighters responding to call in Virginia Beach
Police are now looking for a man they say brandished a pistol on firefighters responding to a call in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
outerbanksvoice.com
Man arrested for reckless driving, fleeing to elude
Those hurt in Avon accident released from OBX Hospital. In Avon on the afternoon of Aug. 8, a Dare County Sheriff’s Deputy in the C-District attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 mph headed north on Hwy. 12. The vehicle failed to yield for the Deputy’s blue lights and siren. When the suspect and deputy got near the Avon Post Office, the suspect barely made it around a stopped vehicle. The deputy following could not and struck the vehicle.
WAVY News 10
3 people displaced, 2 pets die in Chesapeake apartment fire
CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire at the Kingsbridge Apartments in Great Bridge displaced an adult and two children, and killed two pets Sunday morning. Fire Officials say emergency dispatchers got a call for a fire around 11:02 a.m. after people in the area reported seeing smoke. Crews...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase
An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
National Aviation Day to feature airplane displays, exhibitors and food trucks
The First Flight Society will soon celebrate the fourth annual National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on August 19, 2022 and is set to feature airplane displays, exhibitors and food trucks. The mission of the celebration is to provide a fun and educational experience promoting, honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and helping educate the world about aviation.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
coastalreview.org
Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City set to mark 82nd year
United States Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is celebrating its 82nd birthday Monday, just weeks after the Coast Guard’s 232-year anniversary Aug. 4. Now the Coast Guard’s largest aviation facility and biggest employer in the area, the base on the south side of Elizabeth City covers some 800 acres, a far cry from the original 249 acres when it first began operations Aug. 15, 1940.
outerbanksvoice.com
Carl Harris Daniel, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, August 7
Carl Harris Daniel Jr. 84, of Kill Devil Hills NC passed on August 7, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. Carl was born January 25, 1938 in Raliegh NC. He was the son of Carl Harris Daniel Sr. and Mildred (Morris) Daniel- both deceased. Carl or “Harris” as he was best known,...
outerbanksvoice.com
SSBC holds successful crab tourney
The Southern Shores Boat Club held a successful Crab Tournament on Aug.6 at the North Marina in Southern Shores. The competition consisted of four families with three teens and six pre-teens participating. Every crabber caught many crabs under the 5” minimum and reported having a good time. Lots of smiles were seen from the children, parents, and grandparents at this event.
