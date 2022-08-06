Those hurt in Avon accident released from OBX Hospital. In Avon on the afternoon of Aug. 8, a Dare County Sheriff’s Deputy in the C-District attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 mph headed north on Hwy. 12. The vehicle failed to yield for the Deputy’s blue lights and siren. When the suspect and deputy got near the Avon Post Office, the suspect barely made it around a stopped vehicle. The deputy following could not and struck the vehicle.

AVON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO