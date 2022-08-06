Read full article on original website
Adr Pals
3d ago
The police will take minutes to arrive to your home to help when you need it if your lucky. But if you have a gun that will increase your chances of surviving any assault in your home. Defend yourself don't just depend on the police to protect you. Remember when seconds count the police are minutes away.
San Bernardino County murder suspect arrested in Chula Vista
A woman suspected of a murder in San Bernardino County was arrested Tuesday in the South Bay after a Chula Vista police officer's automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system alerted him to her vehicle, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident during an attack in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was...
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
SUSPECTED YUCCA VALLEY BURGLAR IN CUSTODY
A man suspected of burglarizing a Yucca Valley home was arrested on Saturday (August 6) morning. County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a burglary in the 59000 block of Williams Lane and determined that a burglary had occurred. Sheriff’s say that their investigation of the incident led them to identify Andrew Gonzalez Castaneda, a 40 year-old resident of Coachella, as a suspect. Castaneda was arrested for burglary and two outstanding warrants and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with bail set at $450,000.
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
crimevoice.com
Surveillance and Social Media Posts Lead to Felony Arraignment of San Bernardino Mechanic Accused of Workers’ Compensation Fraud
Originally Published by: The California Department of Insurance Website:. “SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Richard James McGee, 47, of San Bernardino, was arraigned today on two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly misrepresented injuries to his employer in order to receive over $30,000 in undeserved disability payments.
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
Fontana Herald News
Fontana resident is arrested for allegedly shooting man to death
A 33-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in Moreno Valley on Aug. 6, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. At about 12:10 p.m., deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Tea Rose Lane west of Blue Lupin Lane. Deputies arrived within minutes and located the victim with gunshot wounds. Emergency life-saving procedures were performed, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Fontana Herald News
Driver is found dead in vehicle in intersection in northwestern Fontana on Aug. 8
A driver was found dead in a vehicle that was stopped in an intersection in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 8. Detectives from the Fontana Police Department are investigating a "suspicious death" at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle, police said in a Facebook post.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested after 20 pounds of methamphetamine are found in trunk of car
A woman was arrested in San Bernardino after drugs were allegedly found in the trunk of her vehicle, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over the past weekend, the narcotics unit conducted an investigation into subjects selling and transporting narcotics into San Bernardino, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 8.
newsantaana.com
The Costa Mesa Police arrested 11 convicts during post-release offender checks
In July, the Costa Mesa Police Gang Unit conducted their monthly compliance checks on offenders subject to Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS), per the State Prison Realignment Assembly Bill 109. These checks were designed to locate and audit the activity of local criminal offenders residing within the City of Costa Mesa,...
Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella
One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Man found shot to death in middle of Fontana intersection
A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Fontana early Monday, police said. The incident was reported about 2:20 a.m. when a witness saw a white SUV at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. The witness pulled over and called 911 after seeing that the driver was unresponsive, Officer Daniel […]
Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother
A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
At least 1 dead in fiery head-on crash in Victorville: Sheriff’s Department
A 25-year-old Victorville man is dead after a four-car crash in Victorville that resulted in two vehicles catching fire on Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Air Expressway near Nevada Avenue, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The man who died was driving a 2007 Toyota […]
Teen, father arrested in connection with fatal collision in La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested today in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Thursday after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 for after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Local man arrested for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in death of a local man during the morning last Sunday.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local man on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in death of a local man. According to the Barstow Police Department, at approximately 10:06...
Inmate Arrested After Escape from Custody at Sheriff's WeHo Station
A man suspected of robbery who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff's West Hollywood Station has been found and arrested after being at large for more than 10 hours.
