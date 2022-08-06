Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Memphis area corners captain’s market at Navy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers play at Navy in their second game Sep. 10. They’ll face a midshipman squad captained by a Memphis area product, and that is not out of the ordinary. Kip Frankland, former Houston High School star offensive tackle, was named captain of captains at...
ESPN
Federal judge rejects bid by three LIV golfers to compete in FedEx Cup playoffs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A federal judge on Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order to three golfers who were seeking to participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after leaving the PGA Tour for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series. The players, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford, were seeking relief...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at TPC Southwind, home of the The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
localmemphis.com
Meet the first female coach on Whitehaven High School's football staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven High School's running back room is getting a run for their money from their new position coach. "Coach Burse is pushing me every day," senior Jordan Lee said. "If coach Burse tells me I have to run 10 miles, that means I have to run 20."
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
Ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship, PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining Saudi-backed LIV Golf
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour's lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago. Talor Gooch, Matt...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis lottery player won $100,000 from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls along with the red Powerball to win $50,000. The player also chose and won the Power Play feature for another $50,000. The ticket was sold at Citgo Express in the 5300 block of […]
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
localmemphis.com
$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
PGA Tour
Five Things to Know: TPC Southwind
TPC Southwind will host a FedExCup Playoff event for the first time with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) With apologies to the 1991 Marc Cohn hit single, there will be limited “Walking in Memphis” this week. Grinding, hustling and fighting to win and/or advance will...
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
actionnews5.com
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After calling it a career in October 2020, 62-year-old Letha Reed returns to the classroom. It’s part of a new law that went into effect in Tennessee on July 1 that allows school districts to re-hire retirees in hopes of filling the ranks in schools.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals for the Western District of Tennessee announced the arrest of Daunta Head, 53, in Memphis for violations of conspiracy to murder in Puerto Rico. According to a news release, on May 5, 2022, a 43-year-old woman was murdered in the Puerto Rico town of...
Man who dismembered, murdered woman in Puerto Rico arrested in Memphis, Marshals say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who murdered and cut up a woman in Puerto Rico has been arrested in Memphis, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Marshals said 53-year-old Daunta Head was arrested in Memphis after murdering and dismembering a 43-year-old woman in the Puerto Rico town of Aguadilla on May 5, 2022.
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
Tennessee Tribune
500 Free Backpacks to be Given Away in Memphis August 13
Memphis, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis Youth, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.
desotocountynews.com
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
actionnews5.com
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strange someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly six hours of testimony, the sole suspect in the missing-persons case of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was denied bond after a hearing on Tuesday. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged on July 22 with the first-degree murder of Lee, whose...
Teen injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One […]
actionnews5.com
2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
