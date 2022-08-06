ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Memphis area corners captain’s market at Navy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers play at Navy in their second game Sep. 10. They’ll face a midshipman squad captained by a Memphis area product, and that is not out of the ordinary. Kip Frankland, former Houston High School star offensive tackle, was named captain of captains at...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

Memphis lottery player wins $100K Powerball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis lottery player won $100,000 from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls along with the red Powerball to win $50,000. The player also chose and won the Power Play feature for another $50,000. The ticket was sold at Citgo Express in the 5300 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Sec#Usa Diving National Team#Lamp#Liberty University
localmemphis.com

$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
MEMPHIS, TN
PGA Tour

Five Things to Know: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind will host a FedExCup Playoff event for the first time with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) With apologies to the 1991 Marc Cohn hit single, there will be limited “Walking in Memphis” this week. Grinding, hustling and fighting to win and/or advance will...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Tennessee Tribune

500 Free Backpacks to be Given Away in Memphis August 13

Memphis, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis Youth, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Teen injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy