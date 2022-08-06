Read on learningenglish.voanews.com
Related
Voice of America
Blinken Arrives in DRC; Regional Stability Tops Agenda
Nairobi — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday to raise concerns that tensions with neighboring Rwanda could spread instability in the region. Political analysts say the United States is also concerned about Russia and China's access to rare earth minerals in the DRC.
Voice of America
Five Southern African Countries Kick-Start Elephant Census
Gaborone — Five southern African countries, with more than half the continent's elephants, are conducting a first-ever aerial census to determine the elephant population and how to protect it. Light aircraft will fly simultaneously across the plains of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe — in a conservation area...
Voice of America
Europeans Feel the Summer Heat, While Some Africans Go Skiing
While millions across Europe live through a summer of record-breaking heat, others are skiing down snowy mountains in Africa. This is not another sign of climate change. Rather, it is a result of the special climate of Lesotho. Lesotho is a small mountainous nation surrounded by South Africa. It is the only country on Earth where its whole land surface sits more than 1,000 meters above sea level.
Voice of America
Blinken in South Africa; Compares South African Struggle for Equality to US
Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in South Africa on the first leg of an Africa trip. His first stop was a poignant one, as he visited a museum that commemorates a key moment in the anti-apartheid struggle. Secretary Blinken visited the Hector Pieterson...
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Voice of America
Somali Parliament Endorses New Cabinet Amid Al-Shabab Attacks
Mogadishu — Somali members of parliament gathered at the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu, Sunday and overwhelmingly endorsed new Cabinet ministers appointed by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre last week. During the vote, several mortar explosions hit the capital. Somali parliament speaker Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe told the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Ethiopia Deploys New Troops into Neighboring Somalia
Mogadishu — Authorities in southwestern Somalia said Ethiopia has deployed hundreds of troops into Somalia’s Gedo region to prevent al-Shabab militants from crossing over into Ethiopia. Gedo’s regional administration spokesman, Ali Yussuf Abdullahi, said the Ethiopian troops have been coming to the region since the end of last...
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Faces Pushback in Ethiopia’s Somali Region
Ethiopia’s Somali region is mobilizing against al-Shabab militants to prevent further incursions by the group. The region had been hailed as the most peaceful in Ethiopia since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018. But that was put to the test three weeks ago when al-Shabab fighters forced their way into the region, igniting a deadly confrontation deep in Ethiopia.
Voice of America
Australia Seeks a More 'Potent' Defense Force as Taiwan Tensions Escalate
Australia says its defense force must be "as potent as possible" as China intensifies its military drills near Taiwan. Speaking on Tuesday, Australian Defense Minister and acting Prime Minister, Richard Marles, said Beijing’s military buildup was of "enormous" concern and has shaped the strategic circumstances of the region. Tensions...
Japan Unification Church head says move to cut lawmakers' ties is unfortunate
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s instruction to ruling party members to cut ties to the Unification Church is unfortunate if true, the local head of the church said on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
With New Constitution, Tunisia Begins Uncertain Chapter
Scouting for plastic refuse along the capital’s broken streets, Mohammed describes brighter days working in Tunisia’s once-booming tourism industry, earning salary, room and board entertaining Europeans. “Before, Tunisia was the icon of the Arab world,” says Mohammed, lean and deeply lined at 46, who declines to give his...
Voice of America
Sri Lanka Seeks Delay in Chinese Ship Visit
Mumbai, India — Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese satellite tracking ship that has raised security concerns in India. Controversy over the ship’s planned arrival close to Indian shores erupted late last month after New Delhi said that it carefully monitors developments affecting its economic and security interests with reference to the Chinese ship.
In race to win, UK Conservatives accused of ignoring crises
LONDON (AP) — As Britain swelters through a roasting summer, and braces for a cold financial reckoning in the fall, calls for the Conservative government to act are getting louder. But the Conservatives are busy choosing a new leader, through a prolonged party election whose priorities often seem remote from the country’s growing turmoil. Britons’ energy bills have soared — and further hikes are coming — as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and gas supplies. The Bank of England is predicting a long, deep recession later this year alongside 13% inflation. Meanwhile, temperatures in Britain hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in July for the first time ever, and millions are facing limits on water use as England’s green and pleasant land dries to a desiccated brown. There is little sense of crisis among Conservatives as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak crisscross the country wooing the 180,000 party members who will choose a successor to departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, the winner of the Tory leadership race — to be announced Sept. 5 — will also become prime minister, without the need for a national election.
U.K.・
Voice of America
Kenya Electoral Agency Upgrades Technology to Avoid Voter Fraud
Nairobi — Kenyans head to the polls Tuesday, and the country will rely heavily on technology to verify voter identity and transmit presidential vote results. The electoral body is at the center of the public's attention as it tries to clean its image after the Supreme Court's nullification of the 2017 presidential election due to irregularities.
Voice of America
South African Minister Accuses West of ‘Bullying’ On Ukraine
Pretoria, South Africa — South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the West of sometimes taking a patronizing and bullying attitude toward Africa, as she hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his Africa visit. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views from the U.S. on Ukraine, China, and Israel and the Palestinians.
Voice of America
Malawi Former Anti-Corruption Chief Arrested Over Graft
Blantyre — The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Malawi has arrested its former director, Reyneck Matemba, for allegedly taking a bribe for a contract to supply food to the country's police service. John Suzi-Banda, the former director of Malawi's Public Procurement Agency was also arrested. Both are expected to be officially charged with abuse of power and could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya
Vilnius, Lithuania — Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya discussed the future of the opposition movement with VOA’s Eastern Europe bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze on Monday. On August 9, 2020, Tsikhanouskaya was the opposition candidate in a disputed presidential election in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory. The widely...
Voice of America
Tons of Grain Leaving Ukraine
Four grain ships sailed from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports Sunday. The Joint Coordination Center, the body set up under the Black Sea Grain Initiative to monitor its implementation, authorized the departures through the maritime humanitarian corridor. The ships moving out of Ukrainian ports are headed to China, Italy and...
Comments / 0