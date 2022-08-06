While millions across Europe live through a summer of record-breaking heat, others are skiing down snowy mountains in Africa. This is not another sign of climate change. Rather, it is a result of the special climate of Lesotho. Lesotho is a small mountainous nation surrounded by South Africa. It is the only country on Earth where its whole land surface sits more than 1,000 meters above sea level.

TRAVEL ・ 10 HOURS AGO