Record Amount of Algae Threatens Economy, Wildlife on Caribbean Coasts
Near-record amounts of algae, or water plants, are covering Caribbean coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. The plants are killing fish and other wildlife, producing bad smells and gases, and hurting tourism. The University of South Florida's Optical Oceanography Lab said nearly 22 million metric tons of brown algae called...
Australia to Permit Offshore Wind Farms
Sydney — Offshore wind farms are to be permitted for the first time in Australia. The Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen has declared part of the Victoria coast an offshore wind zone and a 60-day community consultation process will soon begin. The Australian government has designated the country’s first...
Europeans Feel the Summer Heat, While Some Africans Go Skiing
While millions across Europe live through a summer of record-breaking heat, others are skiing down snowy mountains in Africa. This is not another sign of climate change. Rather, it is a result of the special climate of Lesotho. Lesotho is a small mountainous nation surrounded by South Africa. It is the only country on Earth where its whole land surface sits more than 1,000 meters above sea level.
WMO: July Is One of Warmest Months on Record
GENEVA — The World Meteorological Organization or WMO reports the month of July was one of the three warmest on record globally. This, despite a weak La Nina event, which is supposed to have a cooling influence. Meteorologists warn the heatwave that swept through large parts of Europe last...
