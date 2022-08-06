Read on learningenglish.voanews.com
Related
Voice of America
Scientists Find Evidence of Oldest Dark Matter in Universe
Researchers say they have discovered evidence of the oldest dark matter ever observed in the universe. Dark matter remains mysterious. Scientists believe the material makes up more than one quarter of the universe. But it cannot be directly seen or felt. Astronomers have theorized that dark matter exists because of...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Voice of America
Study: Cell Function Restored in Pigs after Death
Researchers say experiments on pig tissue suggest that tissue can be preserved and cells can regain the ability to work an hour after death. The study, by a team of Yale University researchers in the United States, recently appeared in the scientific publication Nature. The researchers suggested that their experimental...
Voice of America
The Ugandan Woman Behind TV for the Deaf
When Susan Mujawa Ananda heard a deaf man had been shot and wounded during the global health crisis, she decided to act. His family says he didn't know there was a curfew. Ananda's solution to bridging the information gap was to set up an online television channel for deaf people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
More Female Sea Turtles a Result of Florida’s Hot Summers
Florida’s sea turtle population is changing because of hot weather. Recent heat waves in the southern state have made the sand on the beaches so hot that almost of all the sea turtles born there are female. When a mother sea turtle digs a nest for her eggs on...
Voice of America
South Korean Scientists Develop Tattoo Health Device
South Korean scientists are working on a health device in the form of a tattoo that could alert users to possible health problems. Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed an electronic ink made of liquid metal and very small tubes of carbon, or carbon nanotubes. The ink works by creating something like an electric circuit on the skin.
ASIA・
Comments / 0