oilcity.news
Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a "short-lived...
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire containment increases to 60% in Wyoming; fire saw rain, minimal activity Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has been 60% contained, a Monday morning update from fire managers states. The fire saw some precipitation on Sunday and experienced minimal behavior, the update posted to the Sugarloaf Fire information page on InciWeb said. Weather in the area of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 8, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise entitled "Dreamy Sunrise Color" was taken at Fremont Lake by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road
Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
oilcity.news
New Wyoming walk-in hunting, fishing area created along Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the establishment of a new walk-in hunting and fishing area along the Green River. Several private landowners are cooperating with Game and Fish to allow access to the "Sweetwater #3" walk-in area. "Historically, the private...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
kjzz.com
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion
Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Let Pristine Appearance Fool You, Wild Wyoming Water Isn’t Safe To Drink
Partaking of untreated water from Wyoming's lakes, ponds, rivers or streams could leave one with more than just memories of a great outdoors adventure. "There are a few different things that can be found in the water" which can lead...
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
cowboystatedaily.com
State, Fed Biologists Warn Public To Stay Away From Grizzly Trapping Sites
They aren't "no trespassing" signs in the strictly legal sense, but venturing into the woods beyond one would still be ill-advised, because therein could be an irritated grizzly. Bright orange "do not enter" signs warning of grizzly bear...
capcity.news
Supermoon to rise above Wyoming skies Thursday; Perseid meteor shower to peak Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The final supermoon of the year will rise on Thursday night with the planet Saturn, at its brightest for the year, set to appear above the Moon, according to NASA. Supermoons occur when the full moon coincides with the Moon at perigee, its closest point to...
wyo4news.com
Keep Wyoming wild and beautiful on summer adventures
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.
cowboystatedaily.com
Scientists Say Wyoming Spared From “Murder Hornets” Because Of Climate
Back at the beginning of the pandemic, a dark-humor meme started going around, which Facebook users termed "Apocalypse Bingo.". "Flesh Eating Robots," "Tiger King Craze," "Toilet Paper Hoarders," and "Massive Saharan Dust Cloud" were all real-life extreme events that appeared...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Governor Gordon speaks on education in Wyoming during visit to Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has students, teachers, and education on his mind as Wyoming prepares to return to school. Gordon visited Casper on August 8 to speak with the Rotary Club of Casper about current issues in Wyoming and his plans to address them. He then visited The Science Zone for a tour and to learn about their work promoting science in the Casper community and across the state.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Chuck Gray, running for Secretary of State of Wyoming
State Representative Chuck Gray is running for Secretary of State for Wyoming. He came on SYP to discuss election integrity of Wyoming, banning ballot boxes and what ballot harvesting is. Chuck also spoke about the Second Amendment and how he would work with Governor Mark Gordon.
