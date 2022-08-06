Read on www.kulr8.com
KULR8
ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast
————— 295 FPUS55 KPIH 071946. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-081000- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 145 PM MDT Sun Aug 7 2022.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Fatal Crash Involving Wendell Man Still Under Investigation
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bonneville County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a Wendell man in late July. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 27, involving a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota sedan at the intersection of 105th E. and N. County Line Rd. northeast of Idaho Falls. The collision forced the Toyota into a nearby canal. Bystanders jumped into the canal and pulled Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, of Peru out, as well as the driver of the Toyota, identified as Alex Quispealaya, of Wendell; he was treated at an area hospital and released. Alvarado later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.
eastidahonews.com
Chip sealing begins on these Idaho Falls roads starting Sunday, Aug. 7
IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will begin chip sealing, brooming, and fog coating city streets over the next month. The work begins on Sunday, Aug. 7. The anticipated project duration is 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions. To avoid windshield damage, please reduce speeds. Obey posted traffic control signage and...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11. The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According...
Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The post Motorcyclist airlifted after accident appeared first on Local News 8.
travelblog.org
Idaho Falls, Idaho to Jackson, Wyoming
We had a slow start this morning as it was only a couple hours drive today. Loaded up on a free breakfast and then long hot showers before we checked out just before 10am. Went to fill up and noticed the temp light on the car was showing so we had a look under the bonnet and the car hire had given us the car with no bloody coolant in the engine. SHIT!
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
eastidahonews.com
Why you didn’t see the Junior Posse at the War Bonnet rodeo this year
IDAHO FALLS – Those who attended the War Bonnet Rodeo in Idaho Falls may have noticed something was missing from this year’s event. The Bonneville County Junior Posse has been an integral part of the rodeo’s kickoff event and performance line-up since 2017, but earlier this year the city of Idaho Falls opted to discontinue the program.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff
Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 am Sunday morning. The post Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff appeared first on Local News 8.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
Four men charged with conspiring together to cash fake checks in different states, police seize nearly $14,000
POCATELLO — Four Texas men were recently arrested and charged with felonies for conspiring together to travel to different states to cash fake checks and split the money between them, according to police and court records. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Taylor, 25, Anthony Mares, 30 and Kemon Witt, 30, all of Forth Worth, Texas, have each been charged with felony passing of fictitious bills and felony conspiracy to make and pass forged checks following an incident in Pocatello last week. ...
Post Register
Sho-Ban Festival to start Aug. 11
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival is set to take place from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14. The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the tribes haven’t been able to hold it. Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer, said this is the first time in two years the festival has been held.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly threatened hotel guests with gun
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area
The Idaho Falls City Council is working to find a better solution for homelessness in the area. The post Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area appeared first on Local News 8.
travelblog.org
Boise, Idaho to Idaho Falls, Idaho
Alarm went off at 6am for us to get an early start on a fairly big day of driving. Sandra drove today and did very well. No major alerts and she only went on the wrong side of the road once and that was only when we were in a carpark so all was good.
