UEFA

SkySports

Thilo Kehrer: West Ham submit offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender

West Ham have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer. The 25-year-old Germany international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has been identified as a defensive target by the Hammers. West Ham are awaiting a response from the Ligue 1 champions and have other options to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United pull out of deal for Bologna forward after £7.6m bid rejected and ex-players privately expressed concerns

Manchester United will not be pursuing a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after former United players privately expressed concerns about the potential transfer. Sky Sports News revealed last week that United had a bid of £7.6m rejected for the former West Ham and Stoke City forward. Arnautovic was a player Erik ten Hag wanted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea preparing third bid for Leicester City defender

Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Wesley Fofana, although they have other central-defensive targets they are considering should that approach fail. Chelsea have already seen two offers for the 21-year-old rejected, with Sky Sports News told neither was close to Leicester's valuation of the player. Leicester do not want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Conor Coady: Everton sign Wolves captain on season-long loan

Everton have signed England international Conor Coady on a season-long loan from Wolves, who have captured Goncalo Guedes from Valencia on a five-year deal. The Toffees have beaten West Ham to Coady's signature, with the deal bringing the 29-year-old's seven-season stay at Molineux - four of which as captain - to an end.
PREMIER LEAGUE

