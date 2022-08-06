Read full article on original website
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham submit offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender
West Ham have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer. The 25-year-old Germany international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has been identified as a defensive target by the Hammers. West Ham are awaiting a response from the Ligue 1 champions and have other options to...
Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
Premier League
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
Bournemouth complete signing of defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on four-year deal
Bournemouth have completed the signing of central defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal. The 25-year-old is Scott Parker's fifth summer signing and the second from a European club, after completing a deal for goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona earlier in the week. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk.
Premier League club bosses to discuss reform of financial structure of English Football League
Premier League club bosses will meet on Wednesday to discuss fundamental reform of the financial structure of the English Football League - but there is a widespread determination that some form of parachute payment for relegated clubs will remain. The proposals are titled "A New Deal for Football" after thorough...
UEFA・
Man Utd consider move for Lazio midfielder and long-standing target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are considering a move to finally sign Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they attempt to rescue what has become a frustrating transfer window. Chelsea could find out this week if they have a realistic chance of signing Pierre-Emerick...
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United pull out of deal for Bologna forward after £7.6m bid rejected and ex-players privately expressed concerns
Manchester United will not be pursuing a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after former United players privately expressed concerns about the potential transfer. Sky Sports News revealed last week that United had a bid of £7.6m rejected for the former West Ham and Stoke City forward. Arnautovic was a player Erik ten Hag wanted.
Adrien Rabiot: Why do Manchester United want to sign Juventus midfielder?
Manchester United have turned their attention to Adrien Rabiot to solve their midfield problems as talks for Frenkie de Jong continue to stall. Here, Sky Sports takes a look at why they've opted to move for the polarising Frenchman... The move comes from left-field after a summer-long pursuit of Barcelona...
England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly. Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent...
Man Utd keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo and Liverpool want Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds. Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby...
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea preparing third bid for Leicester City defender
Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Wesley Fofana, although they have other central-defensive targets they are considering should that approach fail. Chelsea have already seen two offers for the 21-year-old rejected, with Sky Sports News told neither was close to Leicester's valuation of the player. Leicester do not want...
Ref Watch: Should Man Utd have conceded a penalty against Brighton? Scott McTominay lucky to escape red?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the opening weekend of the Premier League season. INCIDENT: Lisandro Martinez challenges Danny Welbeck inside the box but referee Paul Tierney deems it to be a coming-together and no penalty is awarded to Brighton. How the teams lined up | Match stats. Lessons...
Man Utd's troubled transfer window: Does Erik ten Hag trust club's scouting team? | Are the Glazers to blame?
Melissa Reddy and Kaveh Solhekol discuss Manchester United's troubled transfer window, question whether Erik ten Hag trusts the club's recruitment department, and if the Glazers are to blame... 'Every Man Utd failure traces back to the Glazers'. Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:. "Every failure that we tag to...
Conor Coady: Everton sign Wolves captain on season-long loan
Everton have signed England international Conor Coady on a season-long loan from Wolves, who have captured Goncalo Guedes from Valencia on a five-year deal. The Toffees have beaten West Ham to Coady's signature, with the deal bringing the 29-year-old's seven-season stay at Molineux - four of which as captain - to an end.
Newcastle Reporter notebook: Why have club treated the summer transfer window with caution?
Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie unpicks Newcastle United's summer transfer strategy and explains why incomings have been far less frequent after a high-spending winter window. Have Newcastle been quieter in the market than expected?. "I think most people looking at Newcastle this summer after what they did in January...
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side analysed after impressive win over Crystal Palace in Premier League opener
Starting on a Friday night, travelling across London to face a boisterous home crowd? Arsenal had been there before. The Gunners lost 2-0 at Brentford on the opening Friday in August last year and would end the month bottom of the league for the first time since 1992. This year,...
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig agree deal to re-sign forward from Chelsea reports Sky in Germany
RB Leipzig have agreed a deal to re-sign forward Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany. According to Sky in Germany, a fee of £25.3m (€30m) plus bonuses has been agreed, with Werner expected to arrive in Germany this week. Werner was set to return to...
Dundee United 0-1 Livingston: Cristian Montano fires visitors to narrow victory at Tannadice
Livingston secured their win of the Scottish Premiership season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. Cristian Montano scored the only goal of the game - his first for the club - early in the second half. It was a disappointing defeat for the home side, who...
West Brom 1-1 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores from own half and misses penalty in entertaining draw at the Hawthorns
Ismaila Sarr scored an early contender for Championship goal of the season as Watford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Baggies struck through Karlan Grant, who netted a deserved leveller in first-half stoppage time, before Sarr missed the opportunity to...
