Riverton, WY

oilcity.news

Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS

CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Amphibious Water Bombers Stage At Wyoming Airport

This photo was taken by the folks of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming. It's one of several fire-fighting planes of this type that landed there during their regional firefighting excursions. Welcome to the dry season. Fires are popping up here and there and lucky for us very few...
CASPER, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
City
Riverton, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire

CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Governor Gordon speaks on education in Wyoming during visit to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has students, teachers, and education on his mind as Wyoming prepares to return to school. Gordon visited Casper on August 8 to speak with the Rotary Club of Casper about current issues in Wyoming and his plans to address them. He then visited The Science Zone for a tour and to learn about their work promoting science in the Casper community and across the state.
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

SageWest announced $1-million in raises, bonuses for staff at Lander, Riverton hospital campuses￼

In recognizing and rewarding its employees for their dedication, sacrifice and service to their patients and communities, SageWest Health Care announced that it is investing more than $1 million in immediate pay raises and bonuses for staff at its Lander and Riverton hospital campuses. Nearly all of SageWest’s approximately 300 team members will receive a wage increase or bonus, increasing the total annual payroll of SageWest to more than $35 million.
RIVERTON, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/5/22–8/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Nethercott, Gray Mix It Up In High-Spirited Secretary Of State Debate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What started as a comedy of errors as technical problems plagued the Wyoming PBS crew for the first 15 minutes, ended up being the most high-spirited Wyoming debate so far during this primary season. [VIDEO AT BOTTOM OF STORY]. Three secretary...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Grand Champion Market Beef sold for $7.25 a pound Saturday

The Fremont County Junior Livestock Sale drew its usual full house for Saturday’s auction at the Show Pavilion at the county fairgrounds. This year there were 75 Market Beef; 65 Market Hogs; 40 Market Lambs; 17 Market Goats and four Pens of Rabbits that were auctioned to the highest bidder. There were no chickens this year due to concerns over Avian Flu.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police: South Boxelder death ruled ‘non-criminal’

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police have ruled a death on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning as “non-criminal,” the department reported. Police had asked the public to steer clear of the area just before 8 a.m. today as officers investigated the death. “Upon conclusion...
CASPER, WY
Weather
Environment
NWS
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper, Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, firearms, fraud

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival

It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
CASPER, WY

