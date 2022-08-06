Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
Amphibious Water Bombers Stage At Wyoming Airport
This photo was taken by the folks of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming. It's one of several fire-fighting planes of this type that landed there during their regional firefighting excursions. Welcome to the dry season. Fires are popping up here and there and lucky for us very few...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire
CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Governor Gordon speaks on education in Wyoming during visit to Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has students, teachers, and education on his mind as Wyoming prepares to return to school. Gordon visited Casper on August 8 to speak with the Rotary Club of Casper about current issues in Wyoming and his plans to address them. He then visited The Science Zone for a tour and to learn about their work promoting science in the Casper community and across the state.
wrrnetwork.com
SageWest announced $1-million in raises, bonuses for staff at Lander, Riverton hospital campuses￼
In recognizing and rewarding its employees for their dedication, sacrifice and service to their patients and communities, SageWest Health Care announced that it is investing more than $1 million in immediate pay raises and bonuses for staff at its Lander and Riverton hospital campuses. Nearly all of SageWest’s approximately 300 team members will receive a wage increase or bonus, increasing the total annual payroll of SageWest to more than $35 million.
Mark Young Appointed as Wyoming’s Interim State Fire Marshal, Hopes to Increase Efficiency
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years as the state fire marshal. Young was deputy director and assistant...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/5/22–8/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Nethercott, Gray Mix It Up In High-Spirited Secretary Of State Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What started as a comedy of errors as technical problems plagued the Wyoming PBS crew for the first 15 minutes, ended up being the most high-spirited Wyoming debate so far during this primary season. [VIDEO AT BOTTOM OF STORY]. Three secretary...
wrrnetwork.com
Grand Champion Market Beef sold for $7.25 a pound Saturday
The Fremont County Junior Livestock Sale drew its usual full house for Saturday’s auction at the Show Pavilion at the county fairgrounds. This year there were 75 Market Beef; 65 Market Hogs; 40 Market Lambs; 17 Market Goats and four Pens of Rabbits that were auctioned to the highest bidder. There were no chickens this year due to concerns over Avian Flu.
oilcity.news
Casper police: South Boxelder death ruled ‘non-criminal’
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police have ruled a death on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning as “non-criminal,” the department reported. Police had asked the public to steer clear of the area just before 8 a.m. today as officers investigated the death. “Upon conclusion...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
oilcity.news
Man pleads guilty to leading Mills police on chase in neighbor’s Jeep Saturday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A 34-year-old man was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after pleading guilty to fleeing from Mills police in his neighbor’s vehicle, which he took without permission. Mills police responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday after a woman said she saw Anthony Witcher steal her...
oilcity.news
Driver pleads not guilty in Mills wreck that seriously injured motorcyclist Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty in circuit court Monday to charges stemming from a vehicle collision in Mills on Sunday that left a motorcycle rider seriously injured. Assistant District Attorney Sam Forschner told Judge Nichole Collier that the motorcycle rider may lose his leg as...
oilcity.news
Casper, Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, firearms, fraud
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
oilcity.news
Suspect who surrendered to arrest in Paradise Valley neighborhood Wednesday wanted on new charges
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police negotiated the peaceful surrender of a suspect to arrest on misdemeanor charges at his Paradise Valley home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Since bonding out later that day, he faces new charges, including violation of a stalking protection order. The suspect, a man in his...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Third annual Hotrods & Harleys car and bike show supports hunting opportunities for disabled vets
CASPER, Wyo. — Car and bike lovers enjoyed the cooler weather Saturday at Hideaway Bar’s annual Hotrods & Harleys show, with all proceeds supporting Wyoming nonprofit Hunting with Heroes. In total, 56 cars and 11 bikes were registered for the event. Several raffles and auctions were held at...
