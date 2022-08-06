Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TRESPASS AFTER TUESDAY FIRES
A Roseburg man was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, following fires east of Gaddis Park Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said the 40-year old was contacted as he walked away from the two fires along the railroad tracks east of the 800 block of Northwest Highland Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. The suspect denied any involvement in starting the fires but was on the railroad tracks near them. He also had a warrant for his arrest.
kqennewsradio.com
OAKLAND TEEN DIES IN HIGHWAY CRASH
An Oakland teen died in a crash on Highway 138W, seven miles west of Sutherlin, on Monday afternoon. An Oregon State Police report said at about 2:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash near milepost 17a. A preliminary investigation revealed that a sedan operated by a 17-year old female, was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The sedan left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
kezi.com
Progress made in containing Windigo and Potter Fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Despite high temperatures and changing winds in the area, fire lines held against the Potter and Windigo Fires over August 6 and August 7 and containment efforts are continuing apace, according to officials. Officials said progress on containing the Potter and Windigo Fires was made over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest
DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
kezi.com
Teenage girl dead after car crash, OSP says
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say a 17-year-old girl is dead after her car wrecked on Highway 138 West on Monday. According to OSP, they responded to the scene of the crash at about 2:30 p.m. on August 8. They say an investigation revealed a 17-year-old girl from Oakland was driving eastbound on Highway 138 West. OSP said when she unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a curve near milepost 17, her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced the girl deceased at the scene.
kptv.com
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
New full-service RV dump station opens at Salmon Harbor Marina
WINCHESTER BAY, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners along with Douglas County’s Salmon Harbor Marina announced the opening of a new, modern, full-service RV Dump Station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. The RV Dump Station located at the north end of Salmon Harbor Marina on Ork Rock...
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
kezi.com
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
oregontoday.net
Traffic Enforcement Increases in Roseburg, Aug. 9
During July through September the Roseburg Police Department will have some extra patrols out working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. These focused patrols are made available due to grants received from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. Yet many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth, who in turn will think it’s safe to not buckle up. Distracted driving is one of the fastest growing safety issues on the roads today. Distracted drivers aren’t just a threat to themselves: they’re a danger to everyone else on the road. The national distracted driving effort focuses on ways to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness, and education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE NEW RV DUMP STATION
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, have announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. A release said it is located at the north end of Salmon Harbor on Ork Rock Road. The station has been...
kqennewsradio.com
RPD WITH TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Through September, the Roseburg Police Department has extra patrols working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. Sergeant Daniel Allen said in 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Allen said seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save a life in a crash.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY TO A MOTOR VEHICLELE
Roseburg Police jailed a man after alleged unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle on Saturday night. An RPD report said shortly before 10:00 p.m., 28-year old Nickolas Kaisershot allegedly entered a victim’s van without permission at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Kaisershot reportedly took a blowup doll and set it on fire in the parking lot of the duck pond. He was charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree counts of criminal mischief and for reckless burning.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after alleged trespass incidents on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of West Oriole Drive, West Kildeer Street and West Broccoli Street for a report that 30-year old Marlene Hickey was trespassing on numerous properties. She allegedly entered a garage on Oriole, attempted to enter a residence on Kildeer, and was on the front porch looking through a window on Broccoli.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Lane Co., Aug. 8
Update: The victim in this case has been identified as 49 year old Justin Wayne Gardner of Creswell. Original release – Friday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
kezi.com
New navigation center in Eugene set to open next week
EUGENE, Ore.-- A new navigation center, five years in the making, is aimed at tackling the homelessness crisis. “In one way it is a relief, but in another way, it is a call to action. Now the work begins,” said Pat Farr, Lane County Board Chair. “We have done a lot of work getting this place prepared, but it is a sense of relief to finally have it online. But now we start serving people, and that's what it is all about.”
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER REPORTED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after a reported assault incident early Saturday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:00 a.m. the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation that started at the duck pond and ended up in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 26-year old allegedly swung a machete at the victim which severed a finger, before running from the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
Comments / 0