University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Fontana Herald News
Additional Fontana School Board candidates pull papers for November election
Additional candidates have pulled papers for the Fontana School Board race in the November election. The filing period will end on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. The FUSD is transitioning to trustee-area elections for the first time. Three of the five incumbents are...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana will celebrate fifth anniversary of Fontana Walks program
The City of Fontana will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Fontana Walks program on Saturday, Aug. 13. The special event, which is part of the Healthy Fontana program, will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard. The morning's activities...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside could get an inspector general
Riverside voters will decide whether their city will have an inspector general. The city council on Aug. 3 voted 4-3 to place an amendment to the city charter on the March 2024 ballot, according to a statement on the city’s website. If approved, the charter would be upgraded to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Use Of Outdated Procedures, Could Affect Recall Success
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Campaign claimed Los Angeles County officials are not following current signature verification laws — instead using older and stricter guidelines. On Monday, the Recall Gascón Campaign released a statement claiming that the Los Angeles County Registrar is not following updated guidelines when...
Fontana Herald News
Two Fontana schools receive certification as IB World Schools
Dolores Huerta International Academy and Southridge Tech Middle School have been certified as International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools, officially authorizing their IB instructional offerings and signifying the completion of Fontana Unified School District’s K-12 IB Continuum. The continuum begins with the Primary Years Programme (PYP) at Dolores Huerta International...
theeagle1069.com
Yucca Valley, Morongo Basin Students…Vaccine Time
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s Community Health Center in Yucca Valley is providing back-to-school immunizations. The vaccines will be offered Tuesday, August 9th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morongo Basin Community Health Center’s new Wellness Clinic, located at 57019 Yucca Trail, Suite D, in Yucca Valley (formerly The Vision Professionals office).
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
yovenice.com
LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!
4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN GOVERNMENT!. Voters have a right to select the next sheriff of Los Angeles County minus the meddling of a five-member Board of Supervisors that is detached from political reality. Ironically,...
Disneyland honors Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, SoCal Marine killed in 2021 Kabul attack
A special ceremony was held Monday at Disneyland Resort for Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, a Southern California native who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last year.
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
L.A. man among those killed in lightning strike outside White House
One of the victims killed by a lightning strike near the White House Thursday was from Los Angeles. Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, a bank vice president, was reportedly there on business.
Fontana Herald News
Kids enjoy free soccer clinic during grand opening of new Ayala Park
A grand opening celebration was held for a new park in Bloomington on Aug. 6, and one of the highlights of the event was a free soccer clinic hosted by the Ontario Fury professional team. The Fury sent six coaches and four players to run the clinic, which was offered...
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino park to get overhaul
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
iheart.com
Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year
Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
z1077fm.com
MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
crimevoice.com
Surveillance and Social Media Posts Lead to Felony Arraignment of San Bernardino Mechanic Accused of Workers’ Compensation Fraud
Originally Published by: The California Department of Insurance Website:. “SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Richard James McGee, 47, of San Bernardino, was arraigned today on two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly misrepresented injuries to his employer in order to receive over $30,000 in undeserved disability payments.
Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas
Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
