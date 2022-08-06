ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana Herald News

Additional Fontana School Board candidates pull papers for November election

Additional candidates have pulled papers for the Fontana School Board race in the November election. The filing period will end on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. The FUSD is transitioning to trustee-area elections for the first time. Three of the five incumbents are...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana will celebrate fifth anniversary of Fontana Walks program

The City of Fontana will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Fontana Walks program on Saturday, Aug. 13. The special event, which is part of the Healthy Fontana program, will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard. The morning's activities...
FONTANA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside could get an inspector general

Riverside voters will decide whether their city will have an inspector general. The city council on Aug. 3 voted 4-3 to place an amendment to the city charter on the March 2024 ballot, according to a statement on the city’s website. If approved, the charter would be upgraded to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two Fontana schools receive certification as IB World Schools

Dolores Huerta International Academy and Southridge Tech Middle School have been certified as International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools, officially authorizing their IB instructional offerings and signifying the completion of Fontana Unified School District’s K-12 IB Continuum. The continuum begins with the Primary Years Programme (PYP) at Dolores Huerta International...
FONTANA, CA
theeagle1069.com

Yucca Valley, Morongo Basin Students…Vaccine Time

The Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s Community Health Center in Yucca Valley is providing back-to-school immunizations. The vaccines will be offered Tuesday, August 9th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morongo Basin Community Health Center’s new Wellness Clinic, located at 57019 Yucca Trail, Suite D, in Yucca Valley (formerly The Vision Professionals office).
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project

The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theeagle1069.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
News Break
Politics
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino park to get overhaul

San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theavtimes.com

DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Surveillance and Social Media Posts Lead to Felony Arraignment of San Bernardino Mechanic Accused of Workers’ Compensation Fraud

Originally Published by: The California Department of Insurance Website:. “SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Richard James McGee, 47, of San Bernardino, was arraigned today on two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly misrepresented injuries to his employer in order to receive over $30,000 in undeserved disability payments.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas

Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
RIVERSIDE, CA

