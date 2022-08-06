Residential sober living center with view of Panorama Bluffs opens in northeast Bakersfield

Read on www.bakersfield.com
Related
viatravelers.com
11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bakersfield, California
Nestled in the heart of central California, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, Bakersfield, California is home to the famous Kern River and many historical landmarks. Bakersfield is a great place to visit any time of year, depending on weather preferences, from scorching hot summers to cool, mild winters.
Bakersfield Now
Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
KGET 17
Chance of isolated storms in Mountain, Desert areas
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some high clouds moved through the area Tuesday morning, but no rain expected. We will see a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Mountain and Desert areas Tuesday afternoon. The main areas to watch will be Ridgecrest and the Kern River Valley. High temps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Future repairs and replacements for destroyed church property in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Two Catholic churches in East Bakersfield that have seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage from vandalism might be getting the destroyed property replaced. At the San Clemente Mission Parish, the statue of San Clemente might be getting replaced. However, all of this depends on the Diocese of Fresno. Parishioners […]
Permanent off-ramp closure from HWY 99 to Stockdale HWY
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according […]
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits
Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield. Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCSO: Woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs, no signs of trauma
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at the Miracle Hot Springs early Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of an apparent drowning at the Miracle Hot Springs about 10 miles West of Lake Isabella around 3:30 A.M., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
Atleast 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Bakersfield on Sunday. According to the police, at least one person was injured after a rollover crash which occurred on the Westside [..]
KCSO: Drowning reported in Miracle Hot Springs
The Kern County Sheriff's Department says deputies received reports that a woman drowned Monday morning in Miracle Hot Springs.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
indiacurrents.com
Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness
Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted
UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion: laughter and memories in the park
It was a beautiful sunny day at Phil Marx Central Park on Aug. 7 when hundreds of people gathered to reminisce and renew old acquaintances at the annual Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion. While no one took an exact head count on Sunday, there were more than 475 RSVPs to the Tehachapi...
Inmate escaped from KCSO custody in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate escaped from custody in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday morning placing nearby schools on lockout, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The inmate has not been identified and it is unclear whether or not the inmate has been taken into custody. An updated version of this story can be found by clicking […]
Pyrenees French Bakery is struggling to stay alive after 135 years in business
Since 1887, this California bakery has been serving up the state's most coveted French roll, but modern pressures are collapsing the business.
Bakersfield Californian
Former BPD police officer dies in shooting as a Colorado deputy
A Kern County native and former Bakersfield Police Department officer — who was a deputy in Colorado — was among three who died in a shooting Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department. El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, who...
legalexaminer.com
Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision
A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
Comments / 4