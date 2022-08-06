Read full article on original website
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?
David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer
The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he has […] The post Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Practice Field Goal Video
The Kansas City Chiefs just found their backup kicker in case Harrison Butker gets hurt. Safety Justin Reid lined up from the Chiefs' own 45-yard line to attempt a 65-yard field goal and he made it with ease. The kick drew a lot of cheers from the crowd as some...
Five KC Chiefs who need a strong preseason to save their jobs
The Kansas City Chiefs are now less than a week away from playing an actual football game. Some people may take issue with calling the preseason an “actual football game”, but two teams play each other, the score is kept, and NFL jobs are on the line. While the final score may not matter, how players perform definitely has an impact on who makes the team.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt
It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
NFL・
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident
Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
Is James Cook Buffalo’s back of the future?
The Bills drafted James Cook with the 63rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has already impressed at training camp, according to Bleacher Report. Cook is an explosive back with speed to burn out of Georgia and is also the younger brother of Vikings’ star RB Dalvin Cook. This is what NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein had to say on Cook’s game prior to the draft:
Kansas City Chiefs sign veteran nose tackle and Super Bowl champion Danny Shelton
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
Is Kenny Gainwell the Eagles’ #1 Back?
The Eagles held an open practice at the Linc on Sunday. A lot of fans in attendance noted a specific detail about Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He was wearing one of his player-themed shirts. This time, it featured Kenny Gainwell, the teams second-year running back. This seems like unfortunate timing as far as the media is concerned.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
Breaking down the Cowboys’ O-line
It was evident that the Cowboys o-line played a significant factor in the Cowboys’ loss last year in the first round of the playoffs. The offensive line was dreadful, and it cost the team the game. The o-line set the offense back with countless holding calls, and when they weren’t holding, they were getting bossed around by the 49ers’ d-line. And truthfully, the o-line was substandard all year, especially considering previous years, when the line was a strong suit for the team.
NFL・
