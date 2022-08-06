Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
GOP Candidates for Kansas Treasurer will Have to Decide on Recount before Votes are Certified
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — The Republican race for state treasurer may be unresolved for at least another week, when three of the state’s largest counties certify results from the primary election and decide whether to count or discard an unknown number of provisional ballots. But state law requires...
Roll Call Online
What the national analysis of Kansas left out
ANALYSIS — If you followed the coverage of the Aug. 2 Kansas abortion vote, you probably were surprised by the result, which ended up protecting abortion rights in what was often referred to as a “ruby red” state. But you might not have been so stunned if...
MSNBC
Indiana legislature passes near-total abortion ban
Democratic Indiana State Rep. Maureen Bauer joins Way Too Early to discuss Indiana's passing of a near-total abortion ban.Aug. 8, 2022.
How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary
With the primary behind us, KSNT News looked at the role misinformation could have had on voters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reich: Kansas on my mind
Today, I want to talk about Kansas. Not about its corn as high as an elephant’s eye, nor about Dorothy and Toto trying to find their way home, but about Kansas as the geographic and Republican center of America, Kansas as the vintage Norman Rockwell core of America, Kansas as what the Republican Party was before being hijacked by Newt Gingrich and then mugged by a New York real estate con artist.
Fifth Abortion Clinic Opened In Kansas In Leadup To Vote
Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer as neighboring Missouri banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Other nearby states took similar actions.
Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rija Nazir is a senior at Wichita State University studying political science with a minor in Spanish. Like many Gen Z voters, my urge to become […] The post Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MSNBC
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime
Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. Even before Roe fell, Alabama was hostile to abortion rights and providers. “I already know that the state can legally take action against me, because they have, “ said Dr. Leah Torres, Director of Patient Care & Programs at West Alabama Women’s Center. “My license cost me about $120,000 to get back in legal fees,” she said. In fact, all of the providers who spoke with Velshi said they’d been targeted by state law enforcement or licensing agencies for, they believe, nothing more than being abortion providers. They were all exonerated in the end, but being dragged into legal proceedings takes its toll. “When you get indicted, even if it’s totally irrelevant, you still have to go through the process,” said Dalton Johnson, owner of Alabama Women’s Center in Huntsville, who spent two years fighting what he calls “a sham prosecution” of one of his doctors. “We know what the state of Alabama is capable of,” he added.Aug. 7, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cardinalnews.org
What the Kansas abortion vote tells Virginia (and what it doesn’t)
Kansas is known for tornadoes, not earthquakes, although it produced a political one last week when voters rejected – by a margin of 59% to 41% – a constitutonal amendment that would have made it easier for state legislators to ban abortion. This came as a shock because...
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
North America's largest wheat protein plant is in Kansas
PHILLIPSBURG – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday joined Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg that will be the largest wheat protein producer in North America within two years, according to a media release from her office.
adastraradio.com
Bald Eagles Still in Danger in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) – Bald eagles are increasingly common in Kansas, but some are still dying because of human activity. Wildlife officials say there are around 200 eagle’s nests across the state, up from only a single nest counted in 1989. Man-made reservoirs probably made Kansas more attractive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
242 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive compensation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board announced it has awarded financial support to 242 victims of violent crime at its July meeting. According to the Attorney General’s office, compensation was awarded in 134 new cases while additional expenses were paid in 108 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $188,475.92.
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
sunflowerstateradio.com
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
kiowacountypress.net
Kansas 2022 farm real estate value and cash rent report
Kansas' farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, increased from 2021, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farm real estate value for 2022 averaged $2,630 per acre, up $530 per acre (up 25 percent) from last year. Cropland value increased...
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas
GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Unidentified man found in 1983
A mystery continues to surround the identity of a man decades after his body was found in northeast Kansas. On Feb. 24, 1983, the body of a man was found in Doniphan County. According to case records with the Department of Justice, investigators believe the man was Caucasian, then anywhere from 40 to 60 years old, which would make him about 80 to 100 years old today. The man had at least two small tattoos on his body.
Comments / 3