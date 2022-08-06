Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) in pads for first time of training camp

Jalen Ramsey didn’t start training camp on the PUP list like the Rams thought he would, but he’s also been very limited in his participation. Because he’s still recovering from shoulder surgery, Ramsey has only been participating in walk-throughs and above-the-neck work, as Sean McVay calls it.

But on Saturday, Ramsey took a positive step in his rehab. He put on the pads for the first time, taking the field and doing some work in practice. It seems he was limited to 7-on-7 drills and individual drills off to the side, but it’s still a good sign that he was able to even put the pads on and practice.

Sean McVay said after practice that Ramsey is still on schedule with his rehab. The goal is for him to be ready for Week 1 and it appears there aren’t any concerns about that happening.