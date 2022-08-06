ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) in pads for first time of training camp

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MELmy_0h7fUqZH00

Jalen Ramsey didn’t start training camp on the PUP list like the Rams thought he would, but he’s also been very limited in his participation. Because he’s still recovering from shoulder surgery, Ramsey has only been participating in walk-throughs and above-the-neck work, as Sean McVay calls it.

But on Saturday, Ramsey took a positive step in his rehab. He put on the pads for the first time, taking the field and doing some work in practice. It seems he was limited to 7-on-7 drills and individual drills off to the side, but it’s still a good sign that he was able to even put the pads on and practice.

Sean McVay said after practice that Ramsey is still on schedule with his rehab. The goal is for him to be ready for Week 1 and it appears there aren’t any concerns about that happening.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pup#Https T Co Mlivim2yq0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade

According to reports out of Cleveland, running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. However, the same reports indicate that the Browns have declined the request, telling Hunt that his best move would be to perform well in Cleveland this season and “earn his next contract.”. Hunt signed a...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why is QB Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers depth chart?

The 49ers’ unofficial depth chart was released Tuesday. It’s considered unofficial because the team’s communications staff compiles it. There’s some information to be gleaned from it and some interesting hypotheticals that arise, but the 49ers have the unique Jimmy Garoppolo situation which added a wrinkle of intrigue to that unofficial chart.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy