Watch Dick Vermeil’s full 23-minute Hall of Fame speech

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Rams sent another member of the franchise to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday as the Class of 2022 was enshrined in Canton. Dick Vermeil was one of the eight inductees after winning one Super Bowl with the Rams in 1999.

Vermeil was with the Rams for only three seasons, and in his final year with St. Louis, he led the team to the playoffs and won Super Bowl XXXIV. One of his claims to fame was leading three separate franchises to the playoffs.

Vermeil gave the final speech of the afternoon and though he was supposed to be limited to 8 minutes he went a little bit over.

His speech ran 23 minutes long, thanking anyone and everyone he could think of. Watch his full speech from Canton below.

