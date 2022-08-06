Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front

Read on kutv.com
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs
UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
Dry start to the workweek, but moisture is coming
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a very mixed bag this last weekend as we saw flood warnings (and some actual flooding) on Saturday and then a very dry and calm Sunday. Like they say in the weather business, when it rains, it pours. Dry and stable conditions with seasonable temperatures will persist through […]
KUTV
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
The calm after the storm
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Things got pretty wet and wild Saturday afternoon for the northern portion of the state. The National Weather Service issued Areal Flood Advisories for Tooele, Davis, and Salt Lake Counties. And boy did it rain. We saw over an inch of rain in a few spots and over a half […]
KUTV
No easy fixes to Utah's drought but experts offer some solutions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah, and the rest of the American west, deal with a severe megadrought, experts say there are solutions to focus on. None would solve the problem in the way an extended period of wet weather would. But officials say there are options we need to consider.
New poll divides Utahns over Utah Lake
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A new poll shows the majority of residents in Utah County support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. But some researchers questioned the study’s reliability as communities continue to oppose the development of Utah Lake. The poll by G1 research, commissioned by the Utah Lake Restoration Project claims 77% of Utah County residents think […]
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
upr.org
Saving Great Salt Lake now will save Utah billions, Rep. Brad Wilson says
As Great Salt Lake dries up it exposes lakebed dirt that contains toxins, including arsenic. The greatest concern is this dirt will erode and become airborne dust that would expose millions of residents along the Wasatch Front. Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, Brad Wilson, is planning additional legislation...
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
upr.org
Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock
A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
ksl.com
Utah ski resorts upgrade avalanche mitigation technology to phase out old military artillery
ALTA — Alta Ski Area is installing new avalanche towers to better protect skiers and to phase out old military artillery. This summer, the resort is installing five Wyssen avalanche towers around Mt. Baldy from the Switzerland-based company, according to Mike Maughan, Alta's general manager. Alta installed three last summer in the Supreme area of the mountain, and several more will be installed next year.
UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail
MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
Utah reports alarming increase in suspicious livestock deaths and disappearances
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years. “Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director, in a press release issued last week. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in...
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
justshortofcrazy.com
11 Places to Visit for the Ultimate Utah Bucket List For Nature Lovers
From vast desert terrains to alpine forests and fascinating lakes, Utah has a pretty well-earned reputation for being an outdoor mecca. This ultimate Utah bucket list for nature lovers will be your state guide. If you’re looking for the ultimate nature getaway, Utah is one of the best regions to...
KSLTV
Utah woman plants milkweed to help endangered monarch butterflies survive migration
SALT LAKE CITY — Every spring and summer, monarch butterflies begin migrating to Utah to lay eggs as they journey south. But, less and less are being seen in our state as their numbers drop to endangered levels. One woman has an answer to how we all can help.
