ASU season preview: Linebacker
Arizona State's linebacking corps will be shaped by two ultra-experienced returning starters, sixth-year senior Kyle Soelle and fifth-year starter Merlin Robertson, and an unseasoned as yet-to-be determined sophomore. Sun Devils second-year linebacker coach Chris Claiborne no longer has four-year starter Darien Butler nor Freshman All-American Eric Gentry at his disposal,...
Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed
When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler students aim for third win at the National Academic Pentathlon
A team of 8th graders in Chandler are two-time champions at the National Academic Pentathlon, outsmarting other kids from across the country. Now, they're going for gold medal no. 3. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen shows you how they plan to pull it off.
2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard
The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
KTAR.com
Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona, MCCCD announce bioscience funding
PHOENIX — Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton and the Maricopa County Community College District announced new funding for bioscience program development at MCCs Monday morning. A House Appropriations bill secured $1 million in federal community project funding to go toward expanding such programs, according to a press release. MCCCD submitted...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
East Valley Tribune
‘223,000 square feet of opportunity’ open in Mesa
If you happen to be out late one night and see a small airplane being towed down the two-lane portion of dusty pavement bisecting the remaining farmland near the intersection of Pecos and Sossaman roads in Mesa, don’t be alarmed. It’s just for an aviation class project on its...
AZFamily
Car crashes into Mod Pizza in Gilbert
Lalo Candelario called On Your Side and said he would return half of the $3,000. He claimed he needed the other half to pay for the material and his labor. Kyler Murray replaces Arizona Cardinals fan's lost autographed jersey. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. Zak was led on the field...
East Valley Tribune
Some home markets cooling faster than Chandler
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and Chandler is a bit behind, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town
A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
Glendale Star
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
Phoenix New Times
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home
This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
azbex.com
Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location
As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
WATCH: Intense Lightning Strike Sets Palm Tree on Fire in Middle of Arizona Neighborhood
Who doesn’t love a good summer storm? Although summer showers might be a nice respite from these scorching temps, they can also bring some dangerous phenomena. Case and point: lightning strikes. Recently, onlookers in Scottsdale, Arizona, were left flabbergasted when they saw a palm tree engulfed in flames. In...
tornadopix.com
AZ Big Media 10 Cities With The Most Expensive Studio Apartments
Living in a one-room apartment is practically a rite of passage. As one of the most affordable housing options, studio apartments give you the independence you’ve been looking for – at a budget-friendly price. However, in recent years, the price of studio apartments is already higher than the price of one-bedroom apartments.
