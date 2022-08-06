ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

ASU season preview: Linebacker

Arizona State's linebacking corps will be shaped by two ultra-experienced returning starters, sixth-year senior Kyle Soelle and fifth-year starter Merlin Robertson, and an unseasoned as yet-to-be determined sophomore. Sun Devils second-year linebacker coach Chris Claiborne no longer has four-year starter Darien Butler nor Freshman All-American Eric Gentry at his disposal,...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed

When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday

For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard

The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona, MCCCD announce bioscience funding

PHOENIX — Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton and the Maricopa County Community College District announced new funding for bioscience program development at MCCs Monday morning. A House Appropriations bill secured $1 million in federal community project funding to go toward expanding such programs, according to a press release. MCCCD submitted...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

‘223,000 square feet of opportunity’ open in Mesa

If you happen to be out late one night and see a small airplane being towed down the two-lane portion of dusty pavement bisecting the remaining farmland near the intersection of Pecos and Sossaman roads in Mesa, don’t be alarmed. It’s just for an aviation class project on its...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Car crashes into Mod Pizza in Gilbert

Lalo Candelario called On Your Side and said he would return half of the $3,000. He claimed he needed the other half to pay for the material and his labor. Kyler Murray replaces Arizona Cardinals fan's lost autographed jersey. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. Zak was led on the field...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Some home markets cooling faster than Chandler

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and Chandler is a bit behind, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town

A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home

This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location

As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
GLENDALE, AZ
tornadopix.com

AZ Big Media 10 Cities With The Most Expensive Studio Apartments

Living in a one-room apartment is practically a rite of passage. As one of the most affordable housing options, studio apartments give you the independence you’ve been looking for – at a budget-friendly price. However, in recent years, the price of studio apartments is already higher than the price of one-bedroom apartments.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

